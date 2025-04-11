Is this everyday snack setting you up for a lifetime of liver damage? Doctor shares 5 prevention tips

Junk food has slowly crept into our daily diet in the form of salt, sugar, fat, artificial flavours and colours. They are loaded with empty calories, can lead to unhealthy weight gain, and can also affect the body in unimaginable ways. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ruchika Jain, Chief Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj said, “Junk food is precisely formulated to tease our palates with just blend of salt, sugar, fat, artificial flavours and colours which is absolute deficient in nutrients but loaded with empty calories. Frequent consumption can lead to weight gain and increase the risk of comorbidities such as obesity, diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidaemia.” Also read | 10 popular junk foods that are ruining your child's health Junk food items are loaded with empty calories.(Freepik)

Addressing junk food’s effect on liver, Dr Ruchika Jain said, “Recent studies found that eating fast food is associated with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, a potentially life-threatening condition in which fat builds up in the liver. The risks for developing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease may be highest for people with obesity and diabetes.”

How junk food affects liver:

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: Sugar breaks down into glucose which is used by cells for energy. Excess sugar or glucose gets converted into fat and get stored in liver but over the time, liver cells get replaced with fat cells which no longer performs detoxication and ultimately leads to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). This disease if not treated with time gets converted to cirrhosis/fibrosis and finally to liver failure and cancer. Grade 2 fatty liver is quite commonly seen in early 30’s with prediabetic conditions.

Know how junk food can affect your liver.(Shutterstock)

Liver fibrosis: Commercial drinks like aerated drinks, packed juices, energy drinks etc are loaded with sugars which gets converted into fat which leads to NAFLD. Too much salt causes several changes in liver cells because it increases oxidative stress. Research has found that high salt consumption can induce liver fibrosis, which is a buildup of collagen in liver cells. Worst of all, the liver damage induced by junk food is tough to reverse.

Tips to keep your liver healthy:

Eat clean: Balanced diet, natural foods including whole grains, complex fibre, lean protein, healthy fat like omega 3 and omega 6, pro – prebiotic and whole fruits and greens in diet.

Stay hydrated: 8- 10 glasses of water a day.

Avoid alcohol consumption and stop smoking.

Label reading helps in calculating the nutrient content of food items.

Exercising regularly and maintaining weight is vital to keep liver healthy.

