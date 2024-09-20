Snacking on junk food can corrode your memory and increase stroke risk? Study offers answers

We all love snacking. Sometimes, it is to pass the time, and other times, when we are in a stressful environment or just bored out of our minds. While snacking on healthy food options can be good for your health, eating junk food can seriously corrode your memory. According to a study by researchers from Massachusetts General Hospital, even consuming a modest amount of processed foods increases the risk of memory problems and stroke. The study found that consuming a diet high in ultra-processed foods could cause a potential cognitive decline and increased stroke risk. (Freepik)

Ultra-processed food consumption and adverse brain health outcomes

Led by Dr W Taylor Kimberly, the research - published in Neurology - found that consuming a diet high in ultra-processed foods could cause a potential cognitive decline and increased stroke risk. Earlier, research connected junk food with obesity, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes. However, this study shows that it can be linked to memory problems.

Snacking on junk food can increase the risk of memory problems and stroke.(Freepik)

Dr Kimberly said, “Our findings show that the degree of food processing plays an important role in overall brain health. More research is needed to confirm these results and to better understand which food or processing components contribute most to these effects.” Though the study did not prove the relationship between ultra-processed food consumption and cognitive decline or stroke risk, it highlights the potential importance of a healthy diet in maintaining brain health as we age.

What did the study find?

A greater intake of ultra-processed foods was linked to an 8 per cent increase in stroke risk, with a more pronounced effect among Black participants (15 per cent relative increase in risk). Meanwhile, when participants increased their intake of these food items by just 10 per cent, it was associated with a 16 per cent higher risk of cognitive impairment.

The study also found that 'eating more unprocessed or minimally processed foods could cause a 12 per cent lower risk of cognitive impairment and a 9 per cent decreased risk of stroke.

What are ultra-processed foods?

Food items that have undergone extensive processing and often contain additives to enhance flavour and texture are called ultra-processed foods. They have low fibre, vitamins, protein, and minerals and are loaded with sugars, sodium and saturated fats. Some examples are potato chips, soda, energy drinks, bacon, sausages, chicken nuggets, instant soup mixes, ketchup, and more.