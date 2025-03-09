Fatty liver disease without symptoms? Here’s how to catch it before it is too late

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition where fat builds up in the liver in people who drink little to no alcohol. The prevalence of NAFLD among the general population in India ranges from 9% to 53%. Fatty liver can lead to cancer: Here's how to protect yourself now!(Image by brgfx on Freepik)

The hidden liver disease affecting millions

A lower prevalence is seen in people with rural backgrounds. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajesh Battina, Consultant - Gastroenterology at Manipal Hospital in Vijayawada, shared, “In urban areas, prevalence is rising as high as 50%, thanks to easy access to calorie-dense food and sedentary lifestyles, together with the modern epidemics of diabetes, obesity and increased abdominal girth (central obesity). Further worrisome are recent data showing a high prevalence of NAFLD in obese Indian children.”

Today, an increasing number of children are affected by Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease. (NALD)(Shutterstock)

According to him, NAFLD, if severe and progressing, can lead to an irreversible condition—liver cirrhosis, with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and liver fibrosis as intermediate stages. Dr Rajesh Battina revealed, “Some genetic factors also play a significant role. It is also associated with cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, polycystic ovarian syndrome, obstructive sleep apnea, vitamin D deficiency, hypothyroidism and some gastrointestinal cancers, including liver cancer.”

Here’s how to detect it early

Talking about the diagnosis, he pointed out that ultrasound abdomen, liver function tests and Fibroscan are among the few tests used to diagnose NAFLD. Dr Rajesh Battina highlighted, “Lifestyle interventions like a low-calorie diet and daily physical exercise of at least 40 minutes a day are the primary modalities for the management of NAFLD. Patients with NAFLD and obesity must undergo preventive tests to rule out cardiovascular diseases and other non-liver diseases. Medications for NASH include vitamin E and saroglitazar.”

Diet, lifestyle modifications to treat fatty liver (Photo by Twitter/144Health)

He concluded, “NAFLD can’t be underestimated, even though it doesn’t cause any symptoms in the early stages. The fact that NAFLD/NASH-related cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) are leading indications for liver transplant in India underscores the severity of NAFLD in our country.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.