Doctor shares 5 signs of fatty liver you can easily check at home: From unexplained belly fat to sudden fatigue

Fatty liver disease is becoming more common, and many people don't even realise they have it until it reaches a more serious stage. While visiting a doctor is always the most reliable way to get a diagnosis, there are some signs you can watch out for right at home. Think your liver’s fine? A doctor reveals 5 signs of fatty liver you can check at home. (Twitter/AHealthyBod)

Dr. Sourabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist, frequently shares insights related to health and wellness with his Instagram family. In his April 13 post, he highlighted 5 signs of fatty liver that you can easily check at home. (Also read: Fatty liver disease is spreading fast: This diet could save your liver from damage )

1. Weight gain around the mid-section

Dr. Sethi explains that one of the most common early signs of fatty liver is unexplained belly fat. "Insulin resistance linked to fatty liver often causes abdominal weight gain." If you're noticing stubborn fat building up around your waistline, even with no major lifestyle changes, it might be time to pay attention to your liver health.

2. Constant tiredness or fatigue

Feeling constantly drained despite getting enough rest? According to Dr. Sethi, this might be your liver sending out a distress signal. "This could indicate your liver is struggling." When the liver isn't working properly, your body's ability to detox and maintain energy levels can drop significantly.

3. Discomfort or pain below the right rib cage

Dr. Sethi points out that any persistent discomfort in the upper right side of your abdomen shouldn't be ignored. "Discomfort or pain below the right rib cage might signal liver inflammation." Since your liver is located in this region, any unusual sensations here could be an early warning sign.

4. Insulin resistance

Apart from internal effects, fatty liver-related insulin resistance can show up on the outside too. Dr. Sethi notes, "This can cause acne, darkened skin folds or hair loss." These changes, especially around the neck, armpits, or scalp, could be your body's subtle way of revealing what's going on inside.

5. Nausea and loss of appetite

If you've been feeling off, queasy, or uninterested in food for no apparent reason, your liver might be overwhelmed. As Dr. Sethi explains, "This could mean that your liver is overwhelmed." These symptoms, while easy to brush off, are worth paying attention to, especially if they persist.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.