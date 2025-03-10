Fatty liver disease is spreading fast: This diet could save your liver from damage
Fatty liver disease is becoming common. Here’s are diet plan and expert tips to protect yourself!
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is emerging as a significant global health concern, driven by increasing rates of obesity, diabetes and sedentary lifestyles. NAFLD includes a spectrum of liver disorders, from simple hepatic steatosis (fat accumulation in the liver) to its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which can lead to fibrosis, cirrhosis and even liver failure.
Silent liver killer
Recent studies suggest that NAFLD affects approximately 25 percent of the global population, with prevalence rising sharply, particularly among younger individuals due to the growing obesity epidemic. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sumeet Kainth, MBBS, MD (General Medicine), DM (Hepatology), Consultant Hepatology and Gastroenterologist at Livasa Hospital in Mohali and Khanna, shared, “Risk factors such as genetic predisposition, poor dietary choices and lack of physical activity contribute significantly to disease progression.”
Tips to protect yourself from fatty liver
“Caring for Your Liver, caring for You” emphasizes that lifestyle modification is the primary management strategy and the cornerstone of treatment. Dr Sumeet Kainth revealed, “Weight loss through dietary modifications and regular physical activity has been shown to reduce liver fat and improve liver function. A Mediterranean diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains and healthy fats, is widely recommended.”
According to him, regular exercise and particularly aerobic activities, has proven effective in lowering hepatic fat content. Dr Sumeet Kainth informed, “Emerging treatments include investigational drugs targeting metabolic pathways, inflammation and fibrosis. Early detection and intervention are essential to prevent disease progression.”
He concluded, “Regular screening for high-risk individuals, such as those with obesity or Type 2 diabetes, is crucial. A combination of lifestyle changes and future targeted therapies may provide a comprehensive approach to managing NAFLD effectively.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
