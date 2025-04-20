Experts warn of rising fatty liver disease among young adults in India

As World Liver Day was observed globally on April 19, Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Director Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin said that efforts must be made to keep the liver healthy, especially in the morning hours. Health experts emphasize the alarming rise of fatty liver disease in young adults due to unhealthy lifestyles. (Twitter/AHealthyBod)

"I wish liver day is celebrated every day. We should make efforts to keep our liver healthy the moment we wake up in the morning. If the liver is healthy, one can live longer, and India will become healthy. The liver is the most precious organ. Donate your liver so it can be used for others," Dr Sarin said.

Silent epidemic: Fatty liver cases surge among young adults

In the past six months, Mahajan Imaging & Labs has found that 35 per cent of young adults under 45 undergoing ultrasound scans have exhibited fatty liver. Health experts attribute this worrying trend to increasingly sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating patterns, and elevated stress levels--factors that are taking a toll on liver health across both younger and middle-aged age groups.

Fatty liver, or hepatic steatosis, occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver. While often asymptomatic in its early stages, the condition can lead to severe complications such as liver inflammation, fibrosis, cirrhosis, and even liver cancer if left unchecked. Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) affects approximately 32.4 per cent of the global population, making it the most common chronic liver disease worldwide.

Moreover, the prevalence has increased from 26 per cent in 2005 to 38% in recent years and is expected to reach 55.4 per cent by 2040. The sharp rise in fatty liver cases, especially among young adults, is a growing public health concern. What makes fatty liver particularly dangerous is its silent progression. Most individuals are unaware until the disease has advanced. Timely screening, lifestyle changes, and awareness are crucial to reversing the trend.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, Founder and Chairman of Mahajan Imaging & Labs, shared his valuable insights, stating, "Fatty liver often develops silently, with many individuals experiencing no noticeable symptoms in the early stages. However, signs like persistent fatigue, unexplained weight gain, abdominal discomfort, or elevated liver enzymes during routine blood tests can point to underlying issues. We strongly recommend individuals, especially those with risk factors such as obesity, diabetes, or a sedentary lifestyle, to undergo a liver function test (LFT) and an abdominal ultrasound for early detection and timely intervention."

In North India, a community-based study of adults aged 30-60 years found a high prevalence of NAFLD: 65.7 per cent in urban and 61.1 per cent in rural. The prevalence among non-obese and obese children was 12.4 per cent and 63.4 per cent. Both studies are research articles published by AIIMS and led by Dr Shalimar.

Why early detection and screening matter

Among these populations, 23.2 per cent in urban and 22.5 per cent in rural areas had NAFLD with elevated alanine transaminase (ALT) levels, indicating liver injury. The prevalence of liver fibrosis, assessed by transient elastography, was 16.5 per cent in urban and 5.2 per cent in rural participants, highlighting a significant burden of advanced liver disease. NAFLD in these populations is strongly associated with metabolic risk factors such as diabetes, central obesity, and insulin resistance, confirming its close linkage with metabolic syndrome. These data underscore the urgent need for increased awareness, routine screening, and lifestyle interventions to address the silent epidemic of NAFLD in India and globally.

In the same vein, Dr Randhir Sud, Chairman of Gastroenterology and Gastrosciences, Medanta Hospital, voiced his concerns - "Fatty liver disease has evolved into one of the most pressing but under-recognised public health challenges of our time. We're not just dealing with an increase in isolated cases--we're witnessing a systemic shift in how and when the disease manifests. The progression from simple steatosis to inflammation, fibrosis, and even cirrhosis can occur silently over years, often without triggering any immediate alarms. This makes population-level screening, especially among younger adults, absolutely essential. Beyond lifestyle changes, we need stronger clinical protocols and public health strategies to integrate liver health into regular preventive care."

The growing incidence is particularly evident in individuals under 45, indicating a shift in the disease profile traditionally seen in older adults. Experts attribute this shift to increased consumption of processed foods, reduced physical activity, irregular sleep cycles, and high levels of stress, especially in post-pandemic work cultures.

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), now reclassified as metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), is emerging as a significant health concern among young Indians, especially those engaged in sedentary occupations. Recent studies indicate a sharp rise in prevalence, with lifestyle factors such as prolonged sitting, poor dietary habits, and lack of physical activity being primary contributors.

"A study conducted by the University of Hyderabad revealed that over 80 per cent of IT professionals suffer from MASLD, with 71 per cent classified as obese and 34 per cent diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. These findings underscore the impact of sedentary work environments and unhealthy lifestyles on liver health," said Dr Ankur Garg, Director & Senior Consultant, Centre for Liver-GI Diseases and Transplantation (CLDT), Aakash Healthcare.