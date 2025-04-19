World Liver Day 2025: Superfoods and drinks to add to your diet for a healthier liver

World Liver Day 2025: The liver is a vital organ that supports your metabolism, filters toxins, and stores essential nutrients. This World Liver Day, with the theme ' Food Is Medicine,’ it is the ideal time to reflect on the relationship of your everyday foods and drinks with liver health and how the right ones can support and heal your liver health naturally. Liver is a vital organ in your body.(Shutterstock)

By eating and drinking right, you can support your liver, maintaining its health in the long term.

We have reached out to gastroenterologists who shared superfoods and drinks that help you protect your liver to promote detox, reduce inflammation, and support regeneration.

Here's the comprehensive guide shared by the experts-

Superfoods for liver detox and regeneration

Make sure to include foods that support your liver's functions.(Shutterstock)

Dr Shubham Vatsya, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterology at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, explained, “As we celebrate World Liver Day, it's essential to focus on one of the body's most vital organs: the liver. Responsible for detoxification, metabolism, and synthesis of important proteins, the liver plays an integral role in maintaining overall health. Incorporating specific superfoods into your diet can promote liver detox and regeneration.”

Here are the top foods for the liver that Dr Vatsya shared:

1. Turmeric

Nutrient profile:

Curcumin (active ingredient)

Vitamins C, E, and K

Minerals such as iron and potassium

Fiber

Benefits for the liver:

Turmeric is known for its potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, primarily due to curcumin. It helps reduce oxidative stress and inflammation, promoting liver regeneration and improving bile flow.

When to Consume:

Incorporate turmeric into your daily diet by adding it to smoothies, soups, or as a spice in cooking. Aim for about 1 tablespoon of turmeric powder per day.

Recommended age group/gender:

Turmeric is safe for most age groups, including children (in moderation), adults, and the elderly. Women, especially during pregnancy, should consult a healthcare provider before significant consumption.

2. Beetroot

Nutrient Profile:

Vitamins A, C, and B6

Folate

Manganese and potassium

Fiber

Antioxidants (betalains)

Benefits for the liver:

Beetroot enhances detoxification processes in the liver by increasing the production of liver enzymes and promoting overall liver function. Its high antioxidant content also helps combat oxidative stress.

When to consume:

Drink fresh beetroot juice or add cooked beetroot to salads or dishes, aiming for 1 cup several times a week.

Recommended age group/gender:

Beetroot is beneficial for all age groups. Children, athletes, and people looking to boost their stamina will particularly benefit from its energy-boosting properties.

3. Garlic

Nutrient Profile:

Allicin (active compound)

Vitamins B6 and C

Manganese, selenium

Fiber

Benefits for the liver:

Garlic activates liver enzymes that help the body flush out toxins. Additionally, it contains sulfur compounds that assist in detoxification and promote liver health.

When to consume:

Include raw or cooked garlic in meals daily. One to two cloves per day is generally recommended.

Recommended age group/gender:

Garlic is safe for most age groups, but children under the age of 5 should consume it in smaller amounts due to its intense flavour. Older adults can particularly benefit from garlic for its antimicrobial properties.

5. Cruciferous vegetables (broccoli, brussels sprouts, cauliflower)

Nutrient Profile:

Vitamins C, K, and folate

Fiber

Sulforaphane (a phytochemical)

Antioxidants

Benefits for the liver:

Cruciferous vegetables enhance liver detoxification processes and are known to increase the levels of detoxifying enzymes in the liver. They are rich in fibre, aiding digestive health and reducing the burden on the liver.

When to consume:

Aim to include at least one serving (1 cup) of cruciferous vegetables in your diet daily, whether raw in salads, steamed, or roasted.

Recommended age group/gender:

These vegetables are beneficial for all ages, but older adults may experience enhanced benefits due to improved digestive health and lower risks of chronic diseases.

Superdrinks for liver

Green tea is one of the drinks that benefits the liver. It is prepared from the unoxidized leaves of the camellia sinensis bush.(Shutterstock)

Just like what’s on your plate matters, what’s in your cup does too. Not only do you take care of your hydration needs, but you also boost your liver with essential nutrients and compounds.

Dr Bhavesh Patel, Consultant Gastroenterologist at Bhailal Amin General Hospital in Vadodara, Gujarat, shared these healthy drinks:

Beetroot juice

It is loaded with betalains, nitrates, vitamin C and manganese. Betalains support detoxification by activating enzymes that help the liver eliminate toxins.

Beetroot also improves blood flow, supporting better nutrient and liver function.

An individual should drink 100-150 ml of a glass 3-4 times a week.

Lemon water

It is high in Vitamin C and citric acid. Its hydrating and low in calories as well. Vitamin C stimulates the production of glutathione, an antioxidant the liver uses for detoxification.

Lemon water also encourages bile production, which aids digestion and detox.

An individual should drink a glass of warm lemon water daily in the morning on an empty stomach for best results.

Turmeric milk

Turmeric contains curcumin, a compound with strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects.

When it is combined with milk and a pinch of black pepper, its absorption improves significantly.

An individual should drink a cup of turmeric milk 3-4 times a week, preferably before bed.

Amla Juice

Amla is the vitamin C powerhouse and is rich in polyphenols and flavonoids. It helps in flushing out toxins, supports antioxidant activity and enhances liver regeneration.

It also helps in protecting liver cells from damage that can be caused by toxins or alcohol.

An individual should drink 20- 30 ml of fresh amla juice diluted in water daily, preferably on an empty stomach.

Green tea

It is rich in catechins, a type of antioxidant known for fighting oxidative stress and inflammation.

Some studies have shown that green tea can reduce fat deposits in the liver and improve liver enzyme levels.

Their antioxidant helps in preventing liver damage caused by toxins and free radicals.

An individual should drink 1-2 cups of green tea daily. Avoid excessive intake, as too much caffeine can stress the liver.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

