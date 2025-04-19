How to avoid non-alcoholic fatty liver: Lose at least 3% weight, eat healthy & timely, junk junk

Want to avoid liver disease? Just follow a diet pyramid, say experts from Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS). According to them, embracing this nutritional strategy could be the key to preventing, controlling, and even reversing non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a silent but growing health concern worldwide. A diet chart PGI recommends to avoid non-alcoholic fatty liver (Sourced)

Speaking at SGPGIMS here, Professor Gaurav Pandey from the department of gastroenterology emphasised the increasing prevalence of NAFLD and the crucial role dietary intervention plays in liver health. “Today, 50% of liver patients turning up at PGI are suffering from NAFLD,” he noted. “In India, approximately 10% of the population is estimated to have some form of liver disease. NAFLD, alcohol-related liver conditions, and viral hepatitis (B and C) are major contributors.”

NAFLD is a condition characterised by the build-up of fat in the liver in individuals who consume little to no alcohol. It is often associated with obesity, insulin resistance, high cholesterol, and poor dietary habits. If untreated, NAFLD can silently progress to more serious conditions such as non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), liver fibrosis, cirrhosis, and even liver failure.

However, the good news, according to Professor Pandey, is that NAFLD is reversible. “This disease doesn’t necessarily require medication. It can be controlled—and in many cases reversed—through lifestyle changes that are practical, sustainable, and tailored to each person,” he said.

The ‘diet pyramid’ advocated by SGPGIMS focuses on achieving energy balance—consuming fewer calories than one burns. Even a modest weight loss can yield dramatic benefits. “A weight loss of just 3% can reduce liver fat (steatosis), while a reduction of 7–10% can resolve NASH and may even reverse liver fibrosis,” said Pandey.

At the heart of this dietary approach is an eating pattern adjusted for Indian preferences. PGI’s diet pyramid emphasises daily consumption of plant-based foods such as legumes, seeds, whole grains, potatoes, herbs, and spices. These items form the foundation of a balanced, liver-friendly diet.

The diet also discourages irregular eating patterns and promotes regular meal times, reducing snacking, avoiding fast food, and cutting out late-night eating habits. Foods high in saturated fats, sugar, and salt—like sugary beverages, processed snacks, red meats, and ultra-processed foods—are to be minimised or avoided altogether.

“This isn’t just a diet—it’s a shift in lifestyle,” said Professor Pandey. “The diet should be rich in protective nutrients and low in harmful ones. It’s about supporting not only liver health but overall metabolic well-being.”

PGI experts recommend including healthy fats and plant-based nutrition in daily meals. Foods high in monounsaturated fats—such as extra virgin olive oil—as well as Omega-3 and Omega-6 fatty acids found in fish and nuts are crucial. The diet should also be high in polyphenols (from fruits, vegetables, and herbs), dietary fibre and prebiotics (from whole grains and legumes), and plant-based proteins.

Animal proteins, especially red and processed meats, should be limited. Sweets and sugary foods should be consumed rarely. Poultry, eggs, cheese, and yogurt may be included in moderation, while fish and seafood should be eaten at least twice a week. On the other hand, fruits, vegetables, multigrain bread, rice, legumes, and nuts are encouraged for daily consumption.

This dietary guidance becomes especially vital in a country like India, where urbanisation, changing food habits, and sedentary lifestyles have triggered a silent epidemic of metabolic disorders, including NAFLD.

“Besides medications, I recommend the diet pyramid to every patient who walks in with liver-related issues,” said Professor Pandey. “It’s a simple, effective, and culturally adaptable way to reverse disease progression and promote long-term health.”

As awareness grows, SGPGIMS hopes more people will adopt this diet-based strategy to fight NAFLD—one plate at a time.