Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Turmeric, dosa, amla? Check out this list of Indian superfoods to beat inflammation naturally

ByZarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi
Apr 07, 2025 04:37 PM IST

From dal to dosa, here are delicious anti-inflammatory diet tips that are a game-changer when it comes to beating inflammation naturally.

Over the past decade, our approach to food has significantly shifted and rigid diet plans have given way to more flexible, long-term approaches to health. According to Khushboo Jain Tibrewala, Nutritionist and Diabetes and Inflammation Specialist, one of the most notable changes has been the rise of plant-based eating — not just as a trend but as a conscious choice rooted in health, sustainability and overall well-being.

Turns out your grandma was right, these Indian foods are the ultimate health hack to beat inflammation.(File Photo)
Turns out your grandma was right, these Indian foods are the ultimate health hack to beat inflammation.(File Photo)

[Also read: Watch out for these everyday habits fuel inflammation, foods to avoid]

Fad diets are out, sustainable eating is in:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, she opined, “Unlike fad diets that focus solely on weight loss, plant-based foods offer a much broader spectrum of benefits. A systematic review and meta-analysis highlighted that vegan diets are associated with significantly lower levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), a marker of inflammation, compared to omnivorous diets.”

Complex Carbohydrates: Adding whole grains, legumes and potato to your diet will help improve insulin resistance, lower inflammation and decrease the severity of the symptoms.(Unsplash)
Complex Carbohydrates: Adding whole grains, legumes and potato to your diet will help improve insulin resistance, lower inflammation and decrease the severity of the symptoms.(Unsplash)

The diet that is healing bodies and the planet

Khushboo Jain Tibrewala asserted that this reduction in inflammation is crucial, as chronic inflammation is linked to numerous health issues, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, autoimmune disorders and even mental health conditions. To harness these benefits, the nutritionist suggested, “Include a variety of traditional Indian plant-based foods in your diet. Turmeric, ginger and amla are powerful anti-inflammatory ingredients used in everyday cooking. Lentils (dal), sprouts and millets like ragi and jowar provide essential protein and fiber.”

She highlighted, “Nuts and seeds like almonds, sesame, and flaxseeds support heart health, while fermented foods like idli, dosa, and homemade pickles promote gut health. Seasonal vegetables such as drumsticks, karela, and leafy greens add further nutritional value.”

Having an anti-inflammatory diet including fruits, vegetables and unprocessed food items helps in combating chronic inflammation.&nbsp;(Unsplash)
Having an anti-inflammatory diet including fruits, vegetables and unprocessed food items helps in combating chronic inflammation. (Unsplash)

As research continues to validate these benefits, it is clear that plant-based living is more than just a passing phase — it is a powerful tool for long-term health and a better planet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Turmeric, dosa, amla? Check out this list of Indian superfoods to beat inflammation naturally
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On