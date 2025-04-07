Turmeric, dosa, amla? Check out this list of Indian superfoods to beat inflammation naturally

Over the past decade, our approach to food has significantly shifted and rigid diet plans have given way to more flexible, long-term approaches to health. According to Khushboo Jain Tibrewala, Nutritionist and Diabetes and Inflammation Specialist, one of the most notable changes has been the rise of plant-based eating — not just as a trend but as a conscious choice rooted in health, sustainability and overall well-being. Turns out your grandma was right, these Indian foods are the ultimate health hack to beat inflammation.(File Photo)

Fad diets are out, sustainable eating is in:

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, she opined, “Unlike fad diets that focus solely on weight loss, plant-based foods offer a much broader spectrum of benefits. A systematic review and meta-analysis highlighted that vegan diets are associated with significantly lower levels of C-reactive protein (CRP), a marker of inflammation, compared to omnivorous diets.”

Complex Carbohydrates: Adding whole grains, legumes and potato to your diet will help improve insulin resistance, lower inflammation and decrease the severity of the symptoms.(Unsplash)

The diet that is healing bodies and the planet

Khushboo Jain Tibrewala asserted that this reduction in inflammation is crucial, as chronic inflammation is linked to numerous health issues, including heart disease, type 2 diabetes, autoimmune disorders and even mental health conditions. To harness these benefits, the nutritionist suggested, “Include a variety of traditional Indian plant-based foods in your diet. Turmeric, ginger and amla are powerful anti-inflammatory ingredients used in everyday cooking. Lentils (dal), sprouts and millets like ragi and jowar provide essential protein and fiber.”

She highlighted, “Nuts and seeds like almonds, sesame, and flaxseeds support heart health, while fermented foods like idli, dosa, and homemade pickles promote gut health. Seasonal vegetables such as drumsticks, karela, and leafy greens add further nutritional value.”

Having an anti-inflammatory diet including fruits, vegetables and unprocessed food items helps in combating chronic inflammation. (Unsplash)

As research continues to validate these benefits, it is clear that plant-based living is more than just a passing phase — it is a powerful tool for long-term health and a better planet.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.