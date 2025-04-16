Menu Explore
Do you use sunflower, soybean oil? Health experts discuss why you might want to rethink cooking with seed oils

ByAkanksha Agnihotri
Apr 16, 2025 10:24 AM IST

Experts discuss why seed oils may not be the healthiest choice and share better alternatives like olive oil, coconut oil, and whole food fats for cooking.

Ever wondered which cooking oil is actually good for you? The conversation around healthier oil choices has been going strong for years, yet there's still no definitive answer. Seed oils like sunflower, soybean, and canola have been kitchen staples for many, but growing evidence suggests it might be time to rethink their use. (Also read: Do you drink coffee first thing in the morning? Dietitian explains if it’s healthy or harmful )

Are seed oils really bad for your health? Experts weigh in on healthier alternatives. (Freepik)
Are seed oils really bad for your health? Experts weigh in on healthier alternatives. (Freepik)

On April 15, Stanford neurobiology professor Andrew Huberman took to Instagram with Dr. Mark Hyman, founder of the Cleveland Clinic's Center for Functional Medicine, to unpack the truth about seed oils. In their discussion, they explored whether these oils are actually bad for you and what better options we should be using instead.

Why you should choose whole food fats over processed oils

Andrew shared his personal approach to healthy fats, "I prefer olive oil, butter, coconut oil, avocados, and nuts like Brazilian nuts and walnuts. I don't really count calories, but I have an intuitive sense of what I'm consuming, how much fat, protein, starch, and fiber I'm getting. Personally, I wouldn't choose canola oil when I can go for real olive oil instead. I don't believe seed oils will kill me but that's probably because I don't eat them in the first place."

Dr. Hyman added, "We should be prioritising whole food sources of fat, things like avocados, coconuts, nuts, seeds, and Omega-3s from fish. Olive oil, especially extra virgin, is one of the least processed oils available. While we do eat nuts and seeds that naturally contain Omega-6 fatty acids, the concern arises when we consume them in highly processed forms."

What makes seed oils harmful?

He went on to explain the larger issue with seed oils, "The main theory is that they're loaded with Omega-6s, which can become problematic when not balanced with enough Omega-3s. This imbalance is thought to contribute to inflammation. Plus, the way seed oils are cultivated and manufactured is concerning."

He added, "Most come from GMO crops like canola that are heavily sprayed with chemicals, and the oils undergo industrial processing—oxidation, bleaching, deodorising, and treatment with solvents like hexane. That's not something I'd want in my body."

He concluded with a balanced take, "Do we know for certain that seed oils are harmful? The evidence is mixed. But would I willingly consume a heavily processed industrial food product? Probably not."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

