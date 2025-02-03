Don't know which cooking oil to choose? Check these 5 important parameters before buying

Cooking oil is one of the essentials of cooking — whether it's head-on deep-frying crispy foods, moderate pan-searing, or even lightly drizzling over a salad. It essentially helps food get cooked – from deep cooking to sauteeing. But not all are healthy. The wrong oil can be a health risk. Some can be a hidden source of trans fats and unhealthy compounds that may pose a threat to heart health. Choosing the right oil is important for health.(Shutterstock)

So how to know which cooking oil is right for you? Sakshi Lalwani, a nutritionist, as per her Instagram bio, has shared a few tips to help you select the correct cooking oil.

ALSO READ: From ghee, olive oil to coconut oil, here's how to choose right cooking oils for healthier meals

Choosing healthy cooking oil

She suggested these:

Choose oil with less saturated fat and more unsaturated fat. Within unsaturated fats, go for more MUFA (Mono Unsaturated Fats) and less PUFA (Poly Unsaturated Fats). MUFA is heart-healthy.

Avoid trans fats. It increases the risk of heart disease. Check labels for partially hydrogenated oils and avoid them completely. India's Food Regulator has capped Trans fats at 2% in oils and foods. Look for zero fats.

Cold pressed over refined oils. These retain more nutrients. Refined oils are processed and lose their health benefits.

Don't be fooled by cholesterol-free claims. All oils are naturally cholesterol-free. Don't fall into marketing gimmicks.

Watch smoke point- choose oils with a higher smoke point like sunflower or peanut oil and use extra-virgin olive oil for low-heat cooking or dressings.

To sum up

As Sakshi mentioned in her suggestions, cooking oil is all about selecting the best to prioritise your health. She also cautioned against the misleading marketing labels. The market is flooded with deceptive levels, infusing a sense of false security and trust. Relying on certain buzzwords like cholesterol-free isn't wise. One should scrutinise the label thoroughly and stay away from the components she mentioned above. By making informed choices, one can stay healthy.

One may be swayed by market trends, but choosing the right cooking oil is all about looking beyond flashy claims and understanding the finer details of the ingredients' impact on health.

Cooking oil is used every single day, so the wrong choice can silently wreak havoc on health, slow poisoning the heart.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Overheated, reused cooking oil poses serious health risks: Experts