From ghee, olive oil to coconut oil, here's how to choose right cooking oils for healthier meals

Anything that we eat day after day acquires a special kind of importance for our health and cooking oils or fats are consumed by us everyday, no matter which cuisine we may choose to eat hence, it is interesting to see the changing narrative around fats and oils with the passage of time. Oil is an indispensable ingredient when it comes to cooking healthy meals, so it is very important to use the right kind of ingredient to either bake, roast or prepare to attain the many benefits of using the right oil. Balancing fats: From ghee to olive oil or coconut oil, here's how to choose right cooking oils for healthier meals (Photo by Eat This, Not That!)

Evolution of Cooking Oils: From Demonised to Celebrated

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Neelanjana Singh, Dietician and Wellness Consultant, shared, “At different phases of time different oils have been touted as very worthy and healthy and some oils get demonised. Ghee and coconut oil were once demonised for their saturated fat content but now we know that it is perfectly acceptable to consume ghee and coconut oil as a part of a healthy diet (within limits). Palm oil is also on the same trajectory of being revived from its villainous days.”

While this kind of flip flop happens often, some principles of good health fortunately remain steady! Neelanjana Singh said, “For instance, the nutritional needs and ratios of MUFA and PUFA are more or less well established. In the light of this knowledge we know that consuming one single kind of oil may not fulfil our nutritional needs. It therefore makes good sense to use two or three different kinds of oils that complement each other’s fatty acids. By doing so the balance of fatty acids needed is achieved. The use of 2-3 different oils for cooking in a day makes sense as each oils/ fats provides its distinctive aroma and flavours (fats play a big role in making the food tasty because of its organoleptic properties). One can enjoy different flavours of food cooked in different oils and at the same time achieve the balance of fatty acids required.”

Use Healthy Fats: When cooking, it is important to use healthy fats such as olive oil, avocado oil and coconut oil. These healthy fats are full of healthy fatty acids that can help reduce the risk of heart disease and other chronic illnesses. (Pexels)

According to her, here is how you can use different oils – olive oil for a salad, mustard oil for cooking veggies and palm oil for frying (it’s a stable oil with a high smoking point and not prone to oxidation like many of the polyunsaturated oils e.g. safflower, sunflower, corn etc). To sum this up, here are factors that Neelanjana Singh suggested to keep in mind while choosing a cooking oil -

The fatty acid profile of the 2-3 oils should be complementary.

It should blend/ enhance with the flavours of the food cooked in it.

It should NOT be hydrogenated i.e. free from trans fats.

It should be affordable.

Neelanjana Singh cautioned, “Today the buzzwords around oils are ‘cold pressed’ and ‘organic’. These attributes when associated with cooking oils certainly make it valuable and worthy but this does not imply that an extra dose of the oil would be of benefit. The rule to remember is – keep oil consumption within limits of the nutritional recommendations. Over consumption of even the best of oils (read healthiest and most expensive ones) can lead to health damage.”

Balancing Nutritional Needs with Diverse Cooking Oils

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Varun Bansal, Cardiothoracic Surgeon and Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, revealed, “The primary role of dietary fat is to serve as a concentrated source of energy. Fats are also important for providing the body with essential fatty acids. A balance of different types of fats can support overall health. At the same time it is essential to monitor total fat intake and pay attention to the total amount of fat in your diet aiming for a moderate and balanced intake that supports energy needs and overall health goals.” He elaborated -

Walnut oil is a good source of Omega 3 fatty acids, mainly alpha linolenic acid and can be easily included in diet. However it has a low smoke point and is unrefined. It has a nutty flavour and is best used in salad dressings.

Sesame oil is another oil which can be used for cooking as it has high smoke point and it contains polyunsaturated fatty acids which have been proved to have beneficial effects on heart health if consumed in moderate quantities.

Palm oil is unique among vegetable oils due to its balanced composition of saturated and unsaturated fats. It contains approximately 50% saturated fats, 40% monounsaturated fats, and 10% polyunsaturated fats. The primary saturated fat in palm oil is palmitic acid, while oleic acid represents the bulk of its monounsaturated fats. Additionally, palm oil is rich in vitamins, particularly vitamin E in the form of tocotrienols and tocopherols, and pro-vitamin A carotenoids. Tocotrienols (vitamin E) present in palm oil have shown promise in promoting brain health. Studies suggest that these compounds may protect against neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's by reducing oxidative stress and inflammation in the brain. Additionally, tocotrienols may support cognitive function and overall brain health.

Combining Oils for Optimal Health and Flavour

Asserting that oil is just a cooking medium and need not be the entire source of our fat intake, Dr Arunkumar, Paediatrician and Nutrition Specialist, opined, “Our fat intake should predominantly come from healthy fatty foods like nuts (such as almonds and cashews), legumes (like groundnuts), eggs, milk products, and non-vegetarian items. These foods provide healthy fatty acids directly, while oil serves primarily as a cooking medium and need not be thought of as a primary source of fatty acids.”

He advised, “By consuming these foods in optimal ratios, you can derive all the essential fatty acids. Nuts and fish, in particular, provide essential fatty acids like linoleic acid and alpha-linolenic acid, or omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which the body cannot synthesise. While the body can synthesise saturated and monounsaturated fatty acids, omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids must come from the diet. Therefore, products containing these essential fatty acids should be an integral part of our diet. When it comes to oils, moderation is key. Since oil is just a cooking medium, the predominant source of fat should come from food rather than oil to achieve better health. Different oils have different compositions: ghee and coconut oil are rich in saturated fatty acids; palm oil contains equal quantities of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids; olive oil is predominantly monounsaturated; and sunflower and safflower oils are rich in polyunsaturated fatty acids.”

When it comes to weight lose diet, your choice of the cooking oil plays a big role.(Shutterstock)

Despite concerns about saturated fatty acids raising LDL cholesterol, recent evidence, including a 2020 Cochrane Review, has shown that they do not increase the risk of cardiovascular morbidity or mortality. This suggests that there is no need to restrict saturated fatty acids based on cardiovascular risk alone.

Dr Arunkumar pointed out, “The 2024 dietary guidelines of India, however, still recommend reducing saturated fatty acids, which is not supported by the latest scientific evidence. A balanced intake of saturated, monounsaturated, and polyunsaturated fatty acids is essential. However, an excessive intake of omega-6 fatty acids can be pro-inflammatory, so maintaining an optimal omega-6 to omega-3 ratio is also important. A balanced mixture of oils containing these fatty acids is recommended. For example, for saturated fatty acids, you can use coconut oil, palm oil, or ghee.”

He added, “For monounsaturated fatty acids, you can use mustard oil, groundnut oil, sesame oil, or olive oil. For polyunsaturated fatty acids, sesame, groundnut, or soybean oil are good choices, and a little sunflower or rice bran oil can be included. Overall, total oil intake should be less than 4 to 5 teaspoons per day, with the rest of the healthy fats coming directly from food sources rather than oils.”

Choosing the Right Oils for Different Cooking Methods

Drishti Chhabria, Founder and Chief Experience Officer at Orangetheory Fitness India, highlighted -

Olive oil is known to be one of the healthiest oils due to the monounsaturated fats that help lower cholesterol, blood pressure, inflammation and brain health. You can also use the extra-virgin oil to enhance your flavour in pastas or salads as a garnish. It has a high oil smoke point and hence can be used to cook many items, besides using it only in fresh dressings.

Another monounsaturated fat to incorporate in your ideal diet is avocado oil which helps eye health, skin health and cognitive health. Due to its high smoke point, higher than olive oil, it can be very versatile to cook with at high temperatures.

An oil to incorporate into your diet but not cook with is flaxseed oil, which plays a role of providing omega-3 fatty acid to the body. This is great to improve brain function, reduce inflammation, manage arthritis and decrease risk of heart disease. While its low smoke point does make it ideal to cook with flaxseed oil, it can be added in dressings or drank plain.

Coconut oil, although high in saturated fat unlike other oils, is also a great type of good fat to include in your diet to help curb appetite, boost metabolism and aid in weight loss. It can be easily converted into energy rather than stored as a fat, helping cholesterol levels too. In fact, many recent studies show that not all saturated fats are bad for you, especially in moderation.

“Besides types of oil, it is important to note whether the oil you consume is labelled as “cold pressed” or “extra virgin” to prevent any chemicals from being released in the ingredients. Further, smoke points play a role as cooking above an oil’s smoke point can lead to conditions like heart disease or cancer in the long run. People might shy away from oil, but those who use the right kind have lower risk of heart disease or cardiovascular issues. Fat is a key nutrient in your body and also a key player in healthy cooking,” Drishti Chhabria concluded.