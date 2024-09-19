Overheated, reused cooking oil poses serious health risks: Experts

Overheating cooking oil beyond its smoking point or reusing it multiple times can lead to serious health issues, including cancer, warned experts on the third day of ‘Toxicomania 2.0,’ a week-long event organised by the department of forensic medicine and toxicology at King George’s Medical University (KGMU). For representation only (File)

Prof Shiuli, a faculty member in the department, explained that heating oil beyond its smoking point produces harmful triglycerides that can significantly increase cancer risk. She also advised against using the same oil multiple times.

The experts also discussed indoor plants that can be harmful if consumed. Bougainvillea, oleander (kaner), and periwinkle (sadabahar) were identified as potentially dangerous.

As part of the outreach program under Toxicomania 2.0, a community initiative was conducted in Himmatnagar village, Sidhauli. Faculty, senior residents, and junior residents from the department of forensic medicine & toxicology visited a primary school in the village, collaborating with the Gram Pradhan to organise a programme on the prevention and management of snakebites, scorpion stings, bee stings, and poisoning from agricultural and household substances.

The programme included informative talks and demonstrations emphasising the importance of seeking prompt medical attention and implementing preventive measures to minimise exposure risks, said Prof Shiuli.

