Do you drink coffee first thing in the morning? Dietitian explains if it’s healthy or harmful

If you're someone who can't imagine starting the day without a strong cup of coffee, you might want to reconsider your morning routine. In today's fast-paced world, coffee has become the go-to fuel for many, a quick energy boost to power through busy mornings. While it's undeniably comforting and energising, drinking coffee first thing on an empty stomach might not be the healthiest habit for everyone. Starting the day with coffee may not be ideal for everyone.(Ubsplash)

Adverse effects of coffee on health

"Consumption of coffee has adverse effects on health and metabolism. It stimulates stomach acid production, which can irritate the stomach lining and result in digestive issues, especially acid reflux," says Dr Archana Batra, dietician and a certified diabetes educator, in an interview with HT Lifestyle.

Doctor advises against drinking coffee first thing in the morning, as it may heighten stress and disrupt metabolism.(Pixabay)

She further shared, "Caffeine increases cortisol levels, a stress hormone that is naturally high in the morning." High levels of cortisol can lead to symptoms like weight gain, acne, high blood pressure, muscle weakness, and fatigue. "However, if your body constantly makes too much cortisol, it usually indicates an underlying health problem," she added.

Dr Batra also pointed out that consuming caffeine immediately after waking up may heighten stress and anxiety in some individuals. "Stress can negatively affect almost all of your body's processes with prolonged elevated levels of cortisol," she said.

The cortisol connection

"Cortisol is a steroid hormone that regulates a wide range of processes throughout the body, including metabolism and the immune response. It plays a prominent role in our natural energy cycle," explains Dr. Archana. Typically, cortisol levels peak between 6 and 10 am, and consuming coffee during this time can disrupt your body's natural rhythm.

What is the right time to have coffee

Dr. Batra suggests, "The ideal time to drink coffee is 1.5 to 2 hours after waking up. This timing allows for a more balanced energy boost without interfering with your body's natural cycle." If you're someone who still prefers to have coffee early, she recommends having a light meal or snack to mitigate potential digestive issues.

She also added, "Coffee is rich in antioxidants and offers various health benefits, like improved brain function and metabolism. Drinking coffee isn't necessarily harmful, but when and how you consume it is crucial. Adjusting the timing of your coffee habit might just make it work better for you."

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.