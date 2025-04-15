Always stressed? 6 signs that indicate your body has high cortisol levels

Stress is an inherent by-product of the contemporary grind. While it is normally effective in protecting you in risky situations by triggering the fight-or-flight response, chronic stress can be detrimental to your body. Stress triggers cortisol, the primary stress-response hormone. When stress becomes chronic, you may not realize it, as your body becomes used to it, but the high cortisol levels are evident through certain signs. It’s also a reminder that physical and mental health are deeply intertwined, with each impacting the other. Cortisol levels spike when you are under stress. (Shutterstock)

Dr Kunal Sood shared some common signs of high cortisol levels. Although he did mention a caveat that these signs could also overlap with other health issues, consulting a healthcare expert will help better pinpoint the cause.

Signs of high cortisol

Stress affects your physical health, from gut to skin health. (Shutterstock)

These are the signs when your cortisol hormone is elevated for a prolonged period, affecting your gut, immunity and hormonal health:

Weight gain: Especially around the abdomen, face, and neck. This pattern is often linked to cortisol-related fat distribution​.

Especially around the abdomen, face, and neck. This pattern is often linked to cortisol-related fat distribution​. Skin issues: Thinning skin, acne, easy bruising, and purple or red stretch marks (striae), particularly on the abdomen or thighs​.

Thinning skin, acne, easy bruising, and purple or red stretch marks (striae), particularly on the abdomen or thighs​. Digestive problems: Chronic stress and high cortisol can disrupt gut health, contributing to bloating, IBS, and irregular digestion​.

Chronic stress and high cortisol can disrupt gut health, contributing to bloating, IBS, and irregular digestion​. Muscle and joint pain: High cortisol breaks down muscle tissue and can affect bone density, leading to weakness and discomfort​.

High cortisol breaks down muscle tissue and can affect bone density, leading to weakness and discomfort​. Frequent cold and infection: While cortisol regulates the immune system, too much of it suppresses immunity, making you more prone to illness​.

While cortisol regulates the immune system, too much of it suppresses immunity, making you more prone to illness​. Irregular periods: In women, high cortisol can disrupt reproductive hormones and cause skipped or irregular cycles​.

What to eat to manage cortisol?

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Nutritionist Juhi Kapoor said, “Elevated cortisol levels, when prolonged, can weaken the immune system, promote weight gain, increase blood pressure, disrupt blood sugar levels, reduce bone density, and affect mental health, potentially leading to issues like anxiety, depression, and sleep disturbances.”

She suggested foods rich in these nutrients:

Vitamin C: Strawberries, bell peppers, and broccoli

Strawberries, bell peppers, and broccoli Omega-3 fatty acids: Spinach, almonds, cashews, and whole grains

Spinach, almonds, cashews, and whole grains Zinc: Oysters, beef, pumpkin seeds, and chickpeas

Oysters, beef, pumpkin seeds, and chickpeas Probiotics: Yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi

Yoghurt, kefir, sauerkraut, and kimchi Complex carbohydrates: Whole grains like oats, quinoa, and brown rice

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.