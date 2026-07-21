A Locomotive Named Big Boy Is Making Grown Men Cry

ALTOONA, Pa.—This summer’s tear-jerker isn’t a rom-com. It’s Big Boy 4014.

The 1.2-million-pound locomotive, built in 1941 to haul heavy freight across the Wasatch Mountains between Utah and Wyoming, is traveling east of the Mississippi for the first time.

At every stop of its coast-to-coast tour, grown men are welling up, said Ed Dickens, Union Pacific’s chief locomotive engineer for Big Boy.

Gordon Tobias teared up each of the four times he went to see Big Boy 4014 in action in Pennsylvania—twice at Valley Forge and twice at Conshohocken.

“I never saw myself as a rail fan,” said Tobias, a 64-year-old semi-retiree from Wayne, Pa. But after his first sighting, he was hooked.

“Nothing beats feeling the ground vibrate, seeing the charting of the wheels and hearing the whistle,” he said. “It’s such a sensory experience.”

Trainspotters have been studying Big Boy 4014’s schedule and traveling long distances to catch sight of the iron giant.

In June, thousands came to Tunkhannock Viaduct in Pennsylvania to see it traverse the concrete arch bridge.

Groups chatted under the hot sun, until the distant sound of a whistle caused a hush to spread.

“I was choked up,” said Matthew Di Gioia, 25, who works as an Amtrak signalman. “It looked like my model train from afar.”

His Big Boy 4009 train set wouldn’t miss another meeting. Di Gioia brought it along when he went to see Big Boy 4014 in Altoona. “I thought, ‘I’ll probably never see it moving.’ And now, heh.”