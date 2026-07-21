Neurologist Dr Nitti Kapoor Kaushal shares 5 everyday changes that can signal poor brain health ahead of World Brain Day

The brain is the most important organ of the body. It influences all aspects of our lives, from remembering everyday tasks to maintaining emotional and physical health. Thus, regular changes in routine and lifestyle due to issues like memory lapses can signal some issues with the nervous system, according to neurologist Dr Nitti Kapoor Kaushal.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle ahead of World Brain Day, July 22, Dr Kapoor Kaushal stated, “Misplacing your keys once in a while is common, but repeatedly forgetting familiar routes, important conversations, or recent events deserves attention.”

Persistent memory problems are an early sign of a neurodegenerative condition like Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. These symptoms develop slowly and are mistaken for normal ageing, cautioned the neurologist.

“When forgetfulness begins interfering with work and relationships, then consulting a neurologist is necessary. Early assessment allows doctors to identify reversible causes or detect issues before they progress,” she stated.

Behavioural changes can be warning signs of brain health According to the neurologist, not all warning signs for brain health are related to memory. Sudden mood swings, personality changes, poor decision-making, inability to focus or losing interest in something that one used to enjoy are also signs of poor brain health.

“Brain disorders impact emotional state and cognition long before their physical symptoms become apparent,” shared Dr Kapoor Kaushal. She went on to share five lifestyle changes that signal mental decline, noting, “Several everyday changes seem minor individually but deserve attention if they persist or worsen.”