Wednesday, Apr 02, 2025
New Delhi
Stress piling up? Nutritionist suggests these superfoods to manage cortisol levels

ByTapatrisha Das
Apr 02, 2025 04:58 PM IST

From tulsi to amla to cinnamon, here is a list of superfoods that can help in managing stress in the body.

Stress has become a constant companion in our lives. From work deadlines to examination anxiety, we are constantly living in stress with heightened cortisol levels. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga traiiner at Alyve Health said, “While it can’t be avoided, we can train our bodies to handle it better. When stressed, the body activates the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, releasing cortisol, the primary stress hormone. While short bursts of cortisol are beneficial, chronic elevation can lead to burnout, hormonal imbalances, inflammation, and weakened immunity. Adaptogenic superfoods help in improving our body’s stress response.” Also read | Stressbuster snacks: 5 foods to beat stress and promote relaxation

Healthy diet can help in managing stress.(Shutterstock)
Healthy diet can help in managing stress.(Shutterstock)
Turmeric.(Pexels)
Turmeric.(Pexels)
New Delhi
Wednesday, April 02, 2025
