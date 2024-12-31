Want to beat stress and keep your heart healthy? From cocoa to green tea, add these flavanol-rich foods to your diet

The food choices we make during periods of stress can significantly impact how stress affects our cardiovascular health and overall well-being. A study by the University of Birmingham reveals that high-fat foods can impair vascular function and oxygen delivery to the brain during stress. Choosing flavanol-rich foods like cocoa and tea can mitigate stress-related health impacts.(Unsplash)

However, flavanol compounds found in cocoa and green tea may help protect vascular health. New research further highlights that consuming flavanol-rich cocoa alongside a fatty meal can counteract some negative effects and support cardiovascular health under stress. (Also read: Want to get rid of your belly fat this New Year? Nutritionist reveals three drinks that help shed stubborn belly fat )

Can cocoa protect your heart during stress

Dr. Catarina Rendeiro, Assistant Professor at the University of Birmingham, explained that stress often leads people to crave high-fat foods, which can impair vascular recovery. Their study explored whether adding high-flavanol foods, like cocoa, could reduce stress-related damage. Rosalind Baynham, the study's first author, highlighted that flavanols found in berries, tea, and cocoa are known to support cardiovascular health and regulate blood pressure.

University study reveals cocoa flavanols help maintain vascular health under stress.(Unsplash)

The study found that consuming fatty foods with a low-flavanol drink during stress reduced vascular function by 1.29% FMD, lasting up to 90 minutes post-stress. However, a high-flavanol cocoa drink effectively prevented this decline, showing significantly better vascular function at 30 and 90 minutes compared to low-flavanol cocoa.

Benefits of flavanol-rich foods

Earlier research also revealed that high-fat foods reduced cerebral oxygenation in the pre-frontal cortex during stress, though cocoa flavanols did not improve oxygenation or mood. Dr. Catarina Rendeiro emphasised that consuming flavanol-rich foods or drinks can help counteract the vascular impact of unhealthy food choices, enabling better dietary decisions during stressful times.

Incorporating flavanol-rich foods like cocoa, tea, and berries can help manage stress.(Pexels )

When shopping, opt for minimally processed cocoa powder or try other flavanol-rich options like green tea, black tea, and berries. Recent guidelines suggest a daily flavanol intake of 400–600 mg, which can be met with two cups of tea or a mix of berries, apples, and high-quality cocoa.

Professor Jet Veldhuijzen van Zanten from the University of Birmingham highlighted that modern life's stress is well-known for affecting health and productivity. Making small changes, like adding flavanol-rich foods, can help manage stress, especially for those with busy schedules who rely on quick, convenient meals.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.