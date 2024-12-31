Want to get rid of your belly fat this New Year? Nutritionist reveals three drinks that help shed stubborn belly fat

With the last few hours ticking to New Year, getting fitter is already a top rank holder in the list of resolutions. The weight loss journey involves exercises and diet plans catering to various target areas. Belly fat or the pooch is difficult to lose and requires a robust combination of eating right and appropriate exercises. Neha Parihar, a certified nutritionist on Instagram as per her bio, shared three drinks to lose stubborn belly fat. Belly fat is stubborn and difficult to shed. (Pexels)

ALSO READ: Want to lose belly fat in just 21 days? Check out these 5 dietitian-approved tips you can easily follow

Drinks to lose belly fat

The nutritionist gave the recipe for three drinks that not only burn fat but also flush out toxins and improve digestion. Blend these ingredients into a smoothie.

Drink ingredients to burn stubborn belly fat

1 cup orange juice

2 carrots

1 orange

½ avocado

Ice cubes

2. Drink ingredients to flush out toxins

1 green apple

1 cucumber, small

1 cup baby spinach

2 celery stalks

½ inch ginger

3. Drink ingredients to improve digestion

1 cup almond milk

1 cup papaya

1 cucumber, small

½ inch ginger

1 cup baby spinach

ALSO READ: How to lose stubborn belly fat before wedding: Nutritionist shares simple weight loss plan to shed 2-3 kg in 10 days

Why fitness should be on your resolution list

Fitness goals are often pursued with great enthusiasm at the start of the year, but over time, the momentum tends to wane, and the initial passion fizzles out. It’s important not to treat your fitness regimen as a placeholder or a box to tick off on your resolution list. It's not a New Year trend.

Instead, approach it as a long-term commitment to your overall health and wellbeing. By setting realistic goals, maintaining consistency and channelling a positive outlook towards your fitness goals, you can adhere to your weight loss goal till the end of the year. By being fit, not only the physical health and agility improve but mental health also sees substantial positive changes.

ALSO READ: Woman who lost 7 kg, made 'belly fat disappear' shares 8 things that happen with low sugar intake: Automatic weight loss

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.