Fitness coach says 'if you drink coffee every morning you are technically doing drugs on a daily basis': But is it true?

You would think that moderate coffee consumption is safe for most adults. But according to online fitness coach Dan Go: “If you drink coffee every morning, you’re technically doing drugs on a daily basis.” In an Instagram post he shared on April 2, Dan spoke about the effects of drinking coffee and explained why it can be considered a stimulant drug. Also read | Fitness coach says 'hunger is fat leaving body', shares 5 weight loss cheat codes Be mindful of your caffeine intake, a fitness coach warned in a new post on Instagram. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Fitness coach calls coffee a drug

Before we find out what science has to say about coffee and whether it actually threatens your health the way addictive drugs do, let's find out what Dan said. He wrote, “If you drink coffee every morning, you’re technically doing drugs on a daily basis. And that’s okay.”

He then listed the 'benefits of drinking coffee according to John Hopkins Medicine', writing:

⦿ You could live longer.

⦿ Your body may process glucose (or sugar) better.

⦿ You’re less likely to develop heart failure.

⦿ You are less likely to develop Parkinson’s disease.

⦿ Improve liver function

⦿ Stronger DNA

⦿ Your odds of getting colon cancer will go way down.

⦿ You may decrease your risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease.

⦿ You’re not as likely to suffer a stroke.

‘Caffeine is an amazing drug but be responsible’

Dan added, “This is not even mentioning the brain and energy boost you get from a cup of java. As with everything, the poison is in the dose. Caffeine is an amazing drug, but be responsible with it.”

In his post, he also said: “About a year ago, I quit coffee for 6 weeks to see what would happen. Although I had a slight boost in my sleep, I came to the conclusion that life is better with coffee than without. Drinking 2-3 cups of coffee and 2-3 cups of green tea daily was linked to 32 percent lower stroke risk and 28 percent lower dementia risk.”

He added, “Not going to lie, I feel a bit disappointed every time I am done with my morning coffee. If you drink coffee, you are doing drugs daily. People will drink 500-1000 calories in a single coffee in the morning and then wonder why they are not losing weight. If you can't live without drinking coffee in the morning, you are technically a drug addict. One of the best morning habits I have adopted is drinking a litre of water with electrolytes before coffee hits my system.”

What is caffeine and is it addictive?

According to a 2023 report on Webmd.com, caffeine is a chemical that stimulates the central nervous system, muscles, heart, and other parts of the body and helps control blood pressure. The bitter substance is found naturally in the leaves and seeds of over 60 plants. Caffeine can also be made in a lab and added to foods, medicines, and drinks. Because it helps you feel more alert, caffeine could be thought of as a ‘mind-altering’ drug. But in moderate amounts, the FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) has labelled it a food product that's generally recognized as safe (GRAS).

Per Webmd.com, caffeine doesn't threaten your health the way addictive drugs do. But if you stop all caffeine cold turkey, you may feel the effects (headache, feeling tired, feeling anxious, getting easily upset or finding it hard to focus) for a day or more, especially if you usually have two or more cups of coffee a day.

Caffeine, unlike some drugs and alcohol, doesn't cause severe withdrawal symptoms, the report added. And if you slowly cut back the amount you have over a few weeks, you may not have withdrawal symptoms at all. Because of that, experts don't label regular caffeine use as an addiction.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.