Coffee lovers, your morning drink can save you from death: What new study claims

Coffee lovers, here's some great news! In case you find your caffeine fix in the morning with a cup of steaming hot coffee, you are in the right track of staying away from infections and diseases. According to a recent study led by Dr. Lu Qi, Tulane University School of Public Health, the time when we drink coffee is equally significant for our health as the quantity of coffee we consume in a day. Coffee consumption can reduce the risk of several chronic conditions such as Type 2 diabetes heart attack, and stroke.

Previous studies have linked the positive effects of coffee consumption to reduced risk of several chronic conditions such as Type 2 diabetes heart attack, and stroke.

Findings of the study

The study was conducted on 40000 people, and it was observed that 36 percent of the participants were morning drinkers who consumed their coffee in between 4 am to noon. The second group consisted of 14 percent participants who were all-day drinkers who consumed their coffee whenever they felt like. The rest of the participants were non-coffee drinkers.

The participants were tracked for 9.8 years, and it was observed that morning drinkers demonstrated 16 percent lower risk of death from all causes and a 31 percent lower risk of death from heart disease, when compared to non-coffee drinkers. On the contrary, people who consumed their coffee anytime during the day showed no reduction in mortality rate.

Dr Lu Qi, HCA Regents Distinguished Chair and Professor at the Tulane University School of Public Health, in a statement, said, "Research so far suggests that drinking coffee doesn't raise the risk of heart disease, and it seems to lower the risk of some chronic diseases. Given the effects that caffeine has on our bodies, we wanted to see if the time of day when you drink coffee has any impact on heart health."

The timing of drinking coffee is crucial for health.(Pexels)

Why morning coffee is healthier?

Researchers pointed out that drinking coffee in the evening can interrupt the body's natural circadian rhythm. Also, in the morning, the body produces more inflammation markers, which coffee, with its anti-inflammatory properties, can help in managing.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.