Breathlessness in women blamed on anaemia? Cardiologist shares 5 signs it may be a heart condition

Breathlessness in women is often linked to anaemia. This happens when the body does not have enough haemoglobin to carry oxygen to the organs and tissues, resulting in shortness of breath. Although this symptom is commonly associated with anaemia, it should not be treated as the only possible explanation for this symptom. Many do so, which may end up in a delay in correct diagnosis. In some cases, breathlessness may also be linked to an underlying heart condition.



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What is this overlooked heart condition being discussed here? Dr Anshul Kumar Gupta, consultant in interventional cardiology at Manipal Hospital, Jaipur, shed light on the condition, identifying it as mitral stenosis. But what is mitral stenosis, and why can breathlessness be one of its symptoms? This clarity will help in deassociation.

What is mitral stenosis? The cardiologist pinpointed a heart condition called mitral stenosis. To understand why this heart condition may cause breathlessness, let's look at the role of the heart valve called the mitral valve and what happens when it is damaged.

Dr Gupta described, “Mitral stenosis happens when the mitral valve inside the heart gets narrowed or blocked. A narrow mitral valve makes it harder for blood to flow from the left atrium (upper chamber) to the left ventricle (lower chamber) on the left side of the heart. This is because the valve can’t open as much as it should to let blood go through. And getting blood to the left ventricle is important as it sends oxygen-rich blood to all the body’s cells.”

Why does this particular valve get affected? Dr Gupta elaborated that mitral stenosis may develop due to damage caused by rheumatic fever, age-related changes, or calcium. In some cases, it may also be congenital.

Why does this particular valve get affected? Dr Gupta explained that mitral stenosis may develop due to damage caused by rheumatic fever, age-related changes or calcium buildup. In some cases, it may also be congenital. The condition typically develops gradually rather than occurring suddenly, and he cautioned that its symptoms may be very subtle in the early stages.