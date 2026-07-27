Cardiologist Dr Ajeet Bana reveals the 5 heart disease symptoms he never ignores, even in healthy-looking patients

Heart disease does not unfold dramatically. Before it becomes an urgent, life-threatening condition marked by severe chest pain, it may first manifest through signs and symptoms. You may easily misinterpret them as exhaustion, insufficient sleep or excessive stress. However, if you notice an unexplained or recurring change, it warrants closer attention so that you can seek a timely diagnosis and potentially avoid serious complications.



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Dr Ajeet Bana, chairman of cardiac sciences at EHCC Hospital and a senior cardiothoracic surgeon, shared five symptoms he never ignores, even in those people who otherwise appear healthy. He stated that while chest pain is a heart-related symptom, it is not the only symptom.

Before discussing the signs, he first addressed a ‘shift’ in heart diseases.

Has heart disease changed? We first asked whether heart disease has changed over the years. The cardiologist agreed, observing that the age profile of people being diagnosed is gradually changing. But which age group was traditionally considered most at risk, and which demography is also now at risk?

He answered, “Heart disease has changed significantly over the past two decades. Although heart disease remains most common in older adults, it is increasingly being diagnosed in people in their thirties and forties due to changing lifestyle and metabolic risk factors.”

This means that, since heart disease is usually viewed as an ailment affecting older people, young and seemingly healthy individuals may have a ‘false sense of security’.

The cardiologist stated the risk is because of long working hours, prolonged sitting and irregular sleep, along with metabolic risk factors such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity and elevated cholesterol.

However, Dr Bana also took a moment to address the advances in diagnosis and treatment that have made it possible to detect and manage heart disease much earlier. The key is to recognise the early warning signs and seek a timely medical evaluation.