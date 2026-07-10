Can obesity make your heart age faster? Cardiologist reveals why heart failure and strokes may occur at a younger age

Obesity is a consequence of a sedentary lifestyle and can be a precursor to several diseases and health complications. It also places additional stress on vital organs, forcing them to work harder and potentially affecting how efficiently they function. But did you know that obesity may also accelerate the ageing of your organs?



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Ageing is most commonly associated with visible signs such as greying hair and wrinkles. However, your organs can also age earlier than expected, and obesity may actually accelerate this process.

It might seem shocking, but to understand how obesity can cause the heart to age faster, a cardiologist explained this connection. Dr Anshul Kumar Jain, director, cardiology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi, shared a health advisory with HT Lifestyle for this context, urging people to recognise that obesity goes beyond weighing more than the recommended weight range. Beyond Body Mass Index's normal limit, it is actually a serious health hazard that can place continuous stress on vital organs of your body, particularly the heart.

“Excess body fat places continuous stress on the cardiovascular system, forcing the heart to work harder every day. Over time, this persistent strain can accelerate the ageing of the heart, increasing the risk of heart disease, heart failure, and abnormal heart rhythms,” Dr Jain said. It also suggests that the heart-related diseases that you see in old age occur much sooner because of obesity.

How does obesity age the heart? There is a chain reaction in which each step gradually accelerates the heart's ageing process. The cardiologist identified inflammation as a key factor, as it can significantly affect the cardiovascular system and contribute to long-term damage.

Describing the chain reaction, the cardiologist said, “One of the first consequences of obesity is reduced physical activity. Excess weight puts additional pressure on the joints, making exercise more difficult. As activity levels decline, weight gain often continues, leading to the accumulation of inflammatory body fat. This chronic inflammation damages blood vessels and contributes to the development of cardiovascular disease.”