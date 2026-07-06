Doctor shares signs of morbid obesity along with simple habits that can make a difference
Having a high bodyweight is not an issue until it starts to hinder everyday activities. Obesity requires treatment, but lifestyle habits may help avoid it.
Everyday activities such as climbing a flight of stairs, tying shoelaces, or getting a good sleep are often taken for granted. However, if the bodyweight of an individual begins to affect these tasks, it may be more than a lifestyle issue, according to Dr Sumeet Shah, chairman and head of the department of general, minimal access, bariatric and robotic surgery at Manipal Hospital, Gurugram.
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Morbid obesity or Class III Obesity is a serious medical condition with impacts on health and quality of life, he noted. Recognition of early warning signs and changes in lifestyle prevent serious problems and restore control of daily life.
The signs of morbid obesity, as he shared, are presented as follows.
Everyday tasks become difficult
An early indicator of obesity is not being able to comfortably do daily activities, noted Dr Shah. Walking short distances, bending down, getting up from a chair or carrying groceries may start feeling exhausting. Many people also notice breathlessness after any minimal activity and are always tired, even after having enough rest.
In addition to physical pain and discomfort, mobility issues can slowly take a toll on performance at work, social activities, and a person's emotional state. Excess pressure puts excessive strain on the body, leading to increased joint pain, particularly in the knees and back, explained the surgeon.
Severe health problems start building up
Obesity is associated with several life-threatening conditions. Some of the most common issues include high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, sleep apnoea and fatty liver disease, noted Dr Shah. The extra body weight also puts strain on the heart, increasing the chances of cardiovascular disease and stroke.
“Those who have severe obesity might suffer from hormonal imbalance, fertility complications, as well as low self-esteem and social isolation. Additionally, obesity can lead to chronic inflammation that can raise the risk of certain cancers,” stated the doctor.
Surgical treatment becomes necessary
“If lifestyle modifications and medications are not effective, a doctor may suggest a bariatric surgery, such as robotic sleeve gastrectomy. This treatment helps shrink the stomach so that patients can feel full after eating less and lose excess weight,” shared Dr Shah.
“Experts emphasise that surgery is not a cure-all and is part of a lifelong management plan that includes diet and exercise plans and medical monitoring. Early treatment can stop complications, increase mobility, energy and overall quality of life,” he added.
Small habits make a big difference
Adopting healthier habits and seeking timely medical guidance can help prevent complications related to obesity and improve quality of life. Such habits include:
- Eating healthier meals: Favour home-prepared foods, protein-rich foods and vegetables, and minimise ultra-processed foods and sugary drinks, advised Dr Shah.
- Staying active daily: Simple activities like walking, taking stairs and stretching the body help improve metabolism and maintain mobility.
- Sleeping well and reducing stress: Poor sleep and chronic stress trigger unhealthy eating habits. Dr Shah suggested aiming for consistent sleep and relaxation practices.
- Getting medical help early: According to the surgeon, one should consult their doctor as soon as their weight starts to affect their daily functioning, rather than waiting for complications to arise.
“Obesity is more than a cosmetic issue as it quietly interferes with everyday routines and paves the way for serious health problems,” pointed out Dr Shah. “Early recognition, consideration of healthier lifestyle habits and seeking medical advice, if necessary, make a difference.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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