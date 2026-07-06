Doctor shares signs of morbid obesity along with simple habits that can make a difference

Everyday activities such as climbing a flight of stairs, tying shoelaces, or getting a good sleep are often taken for granted. However, if the bodyweight of an individual begins to affect these tasks, it may be more than a lifestyle issue, according to Dr Sumeet Shah, chairman and head of the department of general, minimal access, bariatric and robotic surgery at Manipal Hospital, Gurugram. Obesity can affect the quality of life of individuals. (Unsplash)

Also Read | Orthopaedic oncologist explains why persistent bone pain is not always due to exercise or age: When to get checked?

Morbid obesity or Class III Obesity is a serious medical condition with impacts on health and quality of life, he noted. Recognition of early warning signs and changes in lifestyle prevent serious problems and restore control of daily life.

The signs of morbid obesity, as he shared, are presented as follows.

Everyday tasks become difficult An early indicator of obesity is not being able to comfortably do daily activities, noted Dr Shah. Walking short distances, bending down, getting up from a chair or carrying groceries may start feeling exhausting. Many people also notice breathlessness after any minimal activity and are always tired, even after having enough rest.

In addition to physical pain and discomfort, mobility issues can slowly take a toll on performance at work, social activities, and a person's emotional state. Excess pressure puts excessive strain on the body, leading to increased joint pain, particularly in the knees and back, explained the surgeon.