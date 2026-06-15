Fitness trainer shares why Japan keeps obesity at 6% while US struggles at 43% despite spending billions on weight loss

When it comes to winning the battle against obesity, your surrounding environment might matter far more than your genetic makeup or personal willpower. That is the takeaway from health coach Dan Go, who took to X on June 14 to discuss the massive chasm in global health statistics. Also read | Inside 'disciplined' morning routine of a Japanese office worker: 9 km run, skincare, chores before 8 am work meeting Fitness coach Dan Go compared Japan’s 6 percent obesity rate to the US at 43 percent and found that infrastructure beats discipline every time. (Freepik)

Highlighting data that places Japan’s obesity rate at a remarkably low 6 percent compared to a staggering 43 percent in the United States, Dan argued that the secret to staying lean isn't a matter of extreme discipline — it is a byproduct of daily infrastructure. He said, "I saw it firsthand, travelling to Japan. In two weeks there, I rarely saw anyone overweight. Not because they were dieting, but because of how they lived."

A system built for health According to Dan, the fundamental difference between the two nations lies in what he calls 'sedentary defaults' versus built-in movement and nutrition. In Japan, physical activity is woven seamlessly into the day without the need for a gym membership. "They walk everywhere," he observed. "Their version of 'fast food' has whole ingredients, fermented, high protein, rich in fibre. Meals are built around real food by default, not by discipline," Dan added.

Crucially, he pointed out that this structural design eliminates the mental fatigue of constant dieting, calorie tracking, or macro-counting that plagues many Western fitness journeys. "Nobody was counting macros. Nobody had a meal plan app," he wrote, adding, “They just lived in a system that made staying lean easy and being slim a standard.” Also read | Nutritionist shares 5 Japanese habits Indians can adopt for long and healthy life: 'Their meals include small portions'