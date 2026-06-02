Inside 'disciplined' morning routine of a Japanese office worker: 9 km run, skincare, chores before 8 am work meeting

In an Instagram video shared on May 21, Tokyo-based content creator and 'office worker', Matcharming, offered a glimpse into his highly structured morning routine. Captioned as the 'simple and disciplined life of a Japanese office worker', the video details his tightly scheduled rituals before commencing his remote workday. Also read | How a 1-minute morning meditation routine can improve your day From journaling and a 9 km morning run to mindfulness through daily chores, here is how a 'Japanese officer worker' builds a boundary between his personal well-being and his work life. (Instagram/matcharming)

Matcharming’s morning follows a strict timeline designed to maximise productivity and personal well-being prior to clocking in. Here is a breakdown of the routine:

5:10 am – wake up and preparation The routine begins immediately after the alarm rings, with Matcharming rising to brush his teeth and change from pyjamas into athletic wear. Even upon noticing that 'it is raining today', he commits to his outdoor workout plans, saying, "I'll go for a run this morning, rain or shine."

5:25 am – mindfulness and journaling Before engaging in physical exercise, he spends time at his desk journaling with a pen and notebook, highlighting a mental checkout before the day begins. This is immediately followed by a stretching session on his bed to prepare his body for the run.

5:37 am – morning run By 5:37 am, Matcharming is out the door, wearing a cap, running shoes, and a waterproof black jacket. He documents himself running through the wet streets of Tokyo, sharing, "Morning runs clear my head."

Upon completion, his fitness tracking data reveals the exact metrics of his exercise:

⦿ Distance: 9.29 km

⦿ Pace: 5:17 /km

⦿ Time: 49 minutes, 10 seconds

6:30 am to 7:30 am – recovery, meal prep and chores After returning home, the Tokyo-based content creator focuses on hygiene and nutrition:

⦿ Hygiene and skincare: he blow-dries his hair and follows a multi-step skincare routine involving toner and moisturisers.

⦿ Breakfast: he prepares a bowl containing yoghurt, a sliced banana, and a cut kiwi, paired with a single hard-boiled egg.

⦿ Domestic chores: after eating breakfast, he washes his dishes. By 7:30 am, he hangs his laundry indoors to dry.

7:45 am – coffee and final prep Using an automatic coffee maker, he brews a fresh pot, pours the hot coffee over a glass filled with ice cubes, adding, "Coffee is my work companion."