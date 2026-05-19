43-year-old unmarried Indian woman living alone gets honest about being single by choice: 'In love with my freedom'

In a society where marriage is often viewed as the ultimate milestone for women, 43-year-old yoga teacher Mandeep Kaur is challenging the status quo. Her March 6 Instagram video, titled 'Pov (point of view): 43-year-old unmarried woman in India living alone', has sparked a conversation about independence, peace, and the joy of choosing oneself. Also read | 30-year-old woman shares 14 reasons most men won't date her: ‘Inconsistency gives me the ick’ Mandeep Kaur is 'single by choice' and proves that solitude doesn't mean loneliness — it means 'freedom'. (Instagram/ coachmandeepkau)

Mandeep’s 'story her way' isn't just a statement; it’s a meticulously curated lifestyle that prioritises wellness, career, and absolute ‘freedom’. She wrote in her caption, "I'm 43, never married, single by choice and living alone in India! In love with my life, my freedom, my space, my journey, my path and myself... this is my story, my way."

A routine built on self-love The video reveals a packed but purposeful schedule that begins well before the sun rises. Mandeep’s day is a masterclass in intentional living:

⦿ 04:45 am – 06:20 am: The day starts in the quiet dark with her 'morning rituals'. In the clip, Mandeep is seen preparing warm lemon water and soaking almonds, then meditating in a room lit by soft candles and incense. She concludes her morning prep with a fresh brew of coffee and a smile in the mirror, where a handwritten note reads: "I am enough."

⦿ 06:20 am: Before the world wakes up, she hits the road, greeting her 'buddies' — a pack of friendly local stray dogs who clearly adore her.

⦿ 07:00 am – 10:30 am: As a yoga teacher, Mandeep spends her morning leading students through meditation, pranayama, and yoga asanas in a stunning, open-air studio overlooking lush greenery.

⦿ 11:00 am – 12:30 pm: Returning home, she prepares a nutritious first meal. The video shows her balancing client follow-ups and admin work from her laptop, occasionally taking her work to the outdoors for a change of scenery.

⦿ 01:00 pm – 02:30 pm: Proving that age is just a number, Mandeep hits the gym for a heavy lifting session, including squats and leg presses, maintaining a physique that reflects her discipline.

⦿ 04:00 pm – 05:30 pm: The afternoon is dedicated to online coaching sessions, where she shares her expertise with a global audience.

⦿ Sunset and evening: Mandeep winds down with a peaceful walk on the beach. By 06:45 pm, she is enjoying a simple, home-cooked dinner.

⦿ 07:45 pm – 08:15 pm: Her workday ends with a serene evening class of yoga nidra under the stars.

⦿ 08:30 pm: The day closes with a book — fittingly, The Power of Positive Thinking — as she prepares for a restful night’s sleep.