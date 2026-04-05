Indian woman in Dubai says living alone feels isolating: ‘Company accommodation helps, but loneliness is real’
An Indian woman in Dubai shared how living alone felt exciting at first but later turned isolating and emotionally challenging.
An Indian woman working in Dubai has sparked conversation online after opening up about the emotional reality of living alone despite what seemed like an ideal opportunity. Surya Gayathry, a 23 year old accountant, shared her experience in a video that has resonated with many viewers navigating life in a new country.
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In the clip, she says, "I thought living alone in Dubai would be the life I always dreamed of, but I didn't expect this. Hi, I am Surya Gayathry, a 23-year-old accountant working here in Dubai. So here is the backstory: when my employer told me that accommodation would be provided, I was super happy, because living alone in Dubai with company accommodation, that's not something everyone gets. Of course, I took the offer."
She added that the initial months felt exciting and freeing. "The first few months were honestly amazing. I was living alone, cooking my own food, going grocery shopping, and the best part: no curfew, no one to control me. I felt like I was finally living the life I always wanted."
Isolation behind independence
However, the excitement soon gave way to a more difficult reality. She explained, "But slowly that excitement started fading. Reality hit me. In my office, I am the only office staff, so there is no colleagues to talk to and when I went back to my room, it was just me again."
Gayathry also highlighted how her living location added to the isolation. "Place I stay is also quite remote, there aren't many cafes or supermarkets nearby and slowly I started feeling really alone. At one point, I feel like I was slipping into a very low phase, maybe even depression."
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Reflecting on her journey, she said, "But somehow I managed to pull myself out of it. What I realized is that when life looks very comfortable from outside, there can still be struggles behind."
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Gayathry concluded on a balanced note, acknowledging both sides of her experience. "Now I try to find different ways to keep myself engaged and not to fall back into that space again. But yes, company accommodation is still a great advantage in Dubai. It really helps manage your expense and budgeting. It's just that every opportunity comes with its own challenges."
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts with empathy
The video, captioned "company accommodation & living alone in Dubai", has drawn several reactions online. One user wrote, "This is so real, people only see the outside life but not the loneliness." Another commented, "Living alone abroad sounds exciting until you actually experience the silence." A third added, "Thank you for sharing this, many of us feel the same but never say it." Another user said, "Proud of you for pulling yourself out of that phase."
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More