Indian woman in Dubai says living alone feels isolating: ‘Company accommodation helps, but loneliness is real’

An Indian woman working in Dubai has sparked conversation online after opening up about the emotional reality of living alone despite what seemed like an ideal opportunity. Surya Gayathry, a 23 year old accountant, shared her experience in a video that has resonated with many viewers navigating life in a new country. An Indian woman revealed the hidden struggles of living alone in Dubai. (Instagram/_suryagayathry_)

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In the clip, she says, "I thought living alone in Dubai would be the life I always dreamed of, but I didn't expect this. Hi, I am Surya Gayathry, a 23-year-old accountant working here in Dubai. So here is the backstory: when my employer told me that accommodation would be provided, I was super happy, because living alone in Dubai with company accommodation, that's not something everyone gets. Of course, I took the offer."

She added that the initial months felt exciting and freeing. "The first few months were honestly amazing. I was living alone, cooking my own food, going grocery shopping, and the best part: no curfew, no one to control me. I felt like I was finally living the life I always wanted."

Isolation behind independence However, the excitement soon gave way to a more difficult reality. She explained, "But slowly that excitement started fading. Reality hit me. In my office, I am the only office staff, so there is no colleagues to talk to and when I went back to my room, it was just me again."

Gayathry also highlighted how her living location added to the isolation. "Place I stay is also quite remote, there aren't many cafes or supermarkets nearby and slowly I started feeling really alone. At one point, I feel like I was slipping into a very low phase, maybe even depression."

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Reflecting on her journey, she said, "But somehow I managed to pull myself out of it. What I realized is that when life looks very comfortable from outside, there can still be struggles behind."

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Gayathry concluded on a balanced note, acknowledging both sides of her experience. "Now I try to find different ways to keep myself engaged and not to fall back into that space again. But yes, company accommodation is still a great advantage in Dubai. It really helps manage your expense and budgeting. It's just that every opportunity comes with its own challenges."

Watch the clip here: