‘Motivation ho toh aisa’: Indian woman’s video of delivery agent doing push ups in Dubai goes viral

A short video shared by an Indian woman living in Dubai has caught the attention of social media users after it showed a delivery agent turning a routine workday into a spontaneous fitness session. The clip was posted on Instagram by a woman whose username reads @marathi_girl_in_dubai. It shows a delivery agent in his work uniform performing pushups at a roadside parking area, with his delivery bike parked nearby. An Indian woman shared a video showing a delivery agent doing push up in Dubai,(Instagram/marathi_girl_in_dubai)

As she records the moment, the woman is heard speaking in Hindi and saying, “Motivation ho toh aisa,” which translates into English as “This is what real motivation looks like.”

Another joins in and the moment grows

In the same video, the scene becomes even more striking when another man is seen joining the delivery agent and performing pushups alongside him. What begins as an individual effort soon turns into a shared fitness moment in a public space, drawing attention for its simplicity, discipline and determination.

Watch the clip here:

The woman shared the clip with the caption, “Fitness lovers in Dubai,” presenting the moment as an example of how people in the city often integrate health and exercise into their everyday routines, even during working hours.

Online reactions

The video has since received several reactions, with users expressing a mix of admiration, pride and caution. In the comments section, one user wrote, “Fitness is first priority,” while another commented, “This makes feel proud.” A third viewer added, “I really appreciate him,” and another described the moment by saying, “This is so inspiring.”

However, not all reactions were entirely positive. One user raised a concern about privacy, writing, “Don’t take pic and video without there permission.” Another viewer reacted with humour, saying, “I thought they are trying to push footpath.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)