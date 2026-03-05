Struggling to fall asleep? US doctor shares 4 hacks that can help you relax and promote restful sleep

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has shared four simple hacks that may help promote deeper, more restorative sleep and overall relaxation , in an Instagram video posted on March 2.

Struggling to fall asleep at night or waking up repeatedly, only to spend hours staring at the ceiling? Sleep troubles are increasingly common, leaving many people feeling exhausted and restless despite trying their best to get a full night’s rest. While improving sleep quality can sometimes feel complicated, a few simple lifestyle tweaks may make a difference.

1. Warm showers before sleep According to Dr Sood, taking a warm shower before bed can help regulate body temperature, making it easier to fall asleep. As the body releases heat afterwards, it mimics the natural drop in temperature that occurs during the onset of sleep, helping signal the body that it is time to rest and supporting better sleep quality.

2. Wearing socks to bed The physician highlights that wearing socks to bed may help some people fall asleep faster. While it may not work for everyone, the theory is that keeping the feet warm helps dilate blood vessels, improving circulation and signalling to the brain that it is time to wind down and prepare for sleep.

3. Morning sunlight exposure Dr Sood points out that getting sunlight exposure in the morning helps reset the body’s circadian rhythm. This, in turn, can make it easier to fall asleep at night by reinforcing the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle.

4. Using a weighted blanket If you experience anxiety and stress that interfere with your sleep cycle, Dr Sood notes that using a weighted blanket may help. The gentle, even pressure mimics a therapeutic technique known as deep pressure stimulation, which can increase serotonin and melatonin levels while helping lower cortisol, the body’s stress hormone.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.