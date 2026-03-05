Struggling to fall asleep? US doctor shares 4 hacks that can help you relax and promote restful sleep
Struggling to wind down and fall asleep is a sad reality for many people. If staring at the ceiling for hours has become normal to you, try out these hacks.
Struggling to fall asleep at night or waking up repeatedly, only to spend hours staring at the ceiling? Sleep troubles are increasingly common, leaving many people feeling exhausted and restless despite trying their best to get a full night’s rest. While improving sleep quality can sometimes feel complicated, a few simple lifestyle tweaks may make a difference.
Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, has shared four simple hacks that may help promote deeper, more restorative sleep and overall relaxation, in an Instagram video posted on March 2.
1. Warm showers before sleep
According to Dr Sood, taking a warm shower before bed can help regulate body temperature, making it easier to fall asleep. As the body releases heat afterwards, it mimics the natural drop in temperature that occurs during the onset of sleep, helping signal the body that it is time to rest and supporting better sleep quality.
He explains, “Warm showers can cool body temperature, making it easier to fall asleep. After the shower, your body releases heat, mimicking the natural temperature drop that occurs during sleep onset, which promotes better sleep.”
2. Wearing socks to bed
The physician highlights that wearing socks to bed may help some people fall asleep faster. While it may not work for everyone, the theory is that keeping the feet warm helps dilate blood vessels, improving circulation and signalling to the brain that it is time to wind down and prepare for sleep.
He elaborates, "Wearing socks can help some people sleep faster. This will not help everyone, but the theory is, warm feet dilate blood vessels, promoting better circulation and signaling to the brain that it’s time for rest.”
3. Morning sunlight exposure
Dr Sood points out that getting sunlight exposure in the morning helps reset the body’s circadian rhythm. This, in turn, can make it easier to fall asleep at night by reinforcing the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle.
He explains, “Morning sunlight will help you sleep at night. Morning sunlight resets your circadian rhythm, reinforcing your body’s natural sleep-wake cycle and making it easier to feel sleepy at night.”
4. Using a weighted blanket
If you experience anxiety and stress that interfere with your sleep cycle, Dr Sood notes that using a weighted blanket may help. The gentle, even pressure mimics a therapeutic technique known as deep pressure stimulation, which can increase serotonin and melatonin levels while helping lower cortisol, the body’s stress hormone.
The physician highlights, “Using a weighted blanket can reduce anxiety and promote relaxation. The gentle pressure mimics a therapeutic technique called deep pressure stimulation, which increases serotonin and melatonin levels while lowering cortisol (stress hormone).”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
