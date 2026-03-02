Does your stomach growl when you're hungry? US doctor explains why it happens and whether it is a cause for concern

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is explaining the real reason behind those familiar stomach growling sounds. In an Instagram video shared on March 1, he breaks down the underlying physiological processes responsible for the noise and clarifies whether it is something to worry about.

Also Read | Did you know low fibre diets can affect more than digestion? US doctor explains the role of fibre for overall health

We have all experienced it - that sudden, loud growl from the stomach when hunger strikes, almost as if your body is demanding to be fed immediately. But what is actually happening inside your gut when those angry noises begin? Is it simply a sign that you need food, or could it indicate something more serious? While stomach growling is commonly linked to hunger , the science behind it is more complex.

Why does your stomach growl? According to Dr Sood, when your stomach makes growling noises, it is usually not a sign of a digestive problem. Instead, it reflects normal intestinal contractions that move gas and fluids through the gut. As these contents are pushed forward, they create vibrations against the abdominal walls, which we hear as the familiar growling sound.

He explains, “If your stomach is growling every few seconds, it's usually not a digestion problem. It's actually movement. The medical term is borborygmi. These sounds happen when the intestines contract and push gas and liquid forward. Gas plus fluid creates vibration and that vibration becomes audible through the abdominal wall.”

When does it happen? The physician explains that these growling sounds most commonly occur when you are fasting, as part of the digestive system’s natural “housekeeping” process. During this phase, rhythmic intestinal contractions help sweep out residual waste and trapped gas, preparing the gut for the next meal. Borborygmi can also occur after eating, when the intestines actively move food along the digestive tract through peristalsis. He further notes that individuals with a leaner physique may hear these gut sounds more distinctly, as there is less tissue to muffle the internal vibrations.

Dr Sood elaborates, “You may often hear it during fasting because the gut runs strong housekeeping contractions that sweep the intestines and that can be loud. It can also happen after meals as intestines mix and move food along. And if you're lean, you may simply hear normal gut activity more clearly.”

When does it become concerning? Dr Sood stresses that in most cases, stomach growling is entirely normal and nothing to worry about. These sounds are a routine part of healthy digestion. However, if they are accompanied by additional symptoms of digestive distress, it could signal an underlying issue that requires medical attention. He advises seeking professional help if the sounds occur alongside the following symptoms: