Bengaluru gastroenterologist warns daily stress ruins gut health, shares 5 simple habits to save your digestive system

For many, the secret to a healthy stomach isn’t just found on a plate, but in the mind. While a balanced diet is often hailed as the gold standard for digestive health, experts are increasingly pointing toward a hidden culprit behind persistent bloating and indigestion: chronic stress. Also read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 8 small habits that quietly improve health A gastroenterologist explains that the gut and brain are connected through the gut-brain axis. When you're stressed, your body goes into 'fight or flight' mode, releasing hormones that can disrupt digestion. (Pixabay)

The gut-brain axis: a 2-way street In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Harshavardhan Rao B, HOD and consultant in the department of medical gastroenterology at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, Bengaluru, shed light on the profound biological link between our emotions and our digestive tracts. "Chronic stress is not just 'in your head'; it is a systemic physiological challenge that frequently targets the gut first," Dr Rao said.

He explained that the digestive system and the brain are constantly communicating through a complex network known as the gut-brain axis. When the mind is under pressure, the body enters a ‘fight or flight’ mode, releasing hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. While these hormones help us handle short-term emergencies, long-term exposure can be devastating, Dr Rao said. Also read | AIIMS gastroenterologist shares ‘4 simple things to improve your gut health ASAP’: Eat Indian foods like idli, dahi

Dr Rao highlighted several biological shifts triggered by chronic stress:

⦿ Altered blood flow: Blood is diverted away from digestive organs toward the heart and muscles.

⦿ Disrupted motility: Food movement slows or becomes irregular, causing heaviness and cramping.

⦿ Hyper-sensitivity: The gut lining becomes more sensitive, amplifying the perception of pain.

⦿ Intestinal permeability: Often called 'leaky gut', this allows toxins into the bloodstream, worsening conditions like IBS (irritable bowel syndrome) or gastritis.

According to Dr Rao, "A healthy, diverse microbiome acts as a protective barrier. However, chronic stress creates an unhealthy environment that leads to gut dysbiosis, where harmful bacteria multiply."

Healing the gut by calming the mind Dr Rao highlighted that modern high-stress lifestyles — long working hours and irregular meals — must be countered with intentional recovery. He suggested blending traditional Indian practices with modern medical science:

⦿ Yoga and pranayama: Specific asanas (like Pawanmuktasana or wind-relieving pose) and deep breathing help activate the parasympathetic nervous system, which promotes "rest and digest" mode.

⦿ Mindful silence: The ancient practice of eating in silence or avoiding digital distractions helps the brain focus on the digestive process.

⦿ Screen breaks: In our bustling cities, taking intentional breaks from digital devices reduces the mental fatigue that contributes to systemic stress.

⦿ Emotional support: Maintaining social connections and seeking professional counselling when needed can buffer the physiological effects of emotional pressure.

Foundational pillars for gut health To prevent stress from manifesting as chronic disease, Dr Rao recommended these pillars tailored for the Indian lifestyle:

⦿ Embrace fermented foods: Incorporate dahi (curd), chaas (buttermilk), or fermented idli/dosa batter.

⦿ Fibre-rich diet: Prioritise millets (ragi, jowar, bajra) and lentils (dal) to feed good bacteria.

⦿ Quality sleep: Prioritise 7–8 hours of rest to allow the gut lining to repair itself.

⦿ Avoid triggers: Limit alcohol, nicotine, and ultra-processed foods like refined flours and mass-produced snacks.

Dr Rao also shared his daily gut-health checklist:

⦿ Morning: Start with warm water or ginger tea to stimulate the system.

⦿ Mid-day: Ensure at least one serving of homemade curd or buttermilk.

⦿ Mealtime: Dedicate 15 minutes to eating without screens.

⦿ Evening: A short walk or vajrasana after meals to aid motility.

⦿ Night: Maintain a consistent sleep schedule to rebalance the microbiome.

"Healing the gut begins with calming the mind," Dr Rao concluded, highlighting that bridging the gap between clinical theory and daily habits, residents of India’s bustling cities can protect their digestive health from the pressures of modern life.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.