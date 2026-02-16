AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 8 small habits that quietly improve health: Diet, sleep schedule, and more

Getting healthy is a comprehensive process that requires one to lead a healthy lifestyle with proper diet, sleep and exercise, among other things. Maintaining one's health is no easier. Ex[eriencing the early morning sun is a great health booster, shares Dr Sethi. (Unsplash )

Taking to Instagram on February 16, Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, stated that it is not necessary to implement extreme changes to optimise health. Instead, it is the small changes that have a greater impact.

He went on to list eight such changes that one can easily make a part of their daily life.