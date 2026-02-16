AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 8 small habits that quietly improve health: Diet, sleep schedule, and more
According to Dr Sethi, implementing small changes in out daily life gives great dividend when it comes to staying healthy.
Getting healthy is a comprehensive process that requires one to lead a healthy lifestyle with proper diet, sleep and exercise, among other things. Maintaining one's health is no easier.
Taking to Instagram on February 16, Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, stated that it is not necessary to implement extreme changes to optimise health. Instead, it is the small changes that have a greater impact.
He went on to list eight such changes that one can easily make a part of their daily life.
1. Start your day with gratitude, not your phone
Cortisol levels peak in the morning, stated Dr Sethi. Scrolling on the phone further raises stress levels and is not helpful for the body. However, a calm start to the day with gratitude “activates your vagus nerve and steadies digestion for the day,” shared the gastroenterologist. Additionally, he suggested not to carry the phone with us to the toilet.
2. Get 10 minutes of morning sunlight
Experiencing the morning light provides multiple health benefits, noted Dr Sethu. It resets the circadian rhythm, boosts vitamin D and mood, and keeps the gut clock aligned.
3. Walk 10 minutes after meals
Dr Sethi recommended walking for 10 minutes after every meal, or at least the biggest meal of the day. Post-meal walks improve digestion, balance blood sugar, and prevent post-meal slump.
4. Add fermented foods to the diet at least 3 times a week
Fermented foods such as yoghurt, kefir, dahi, kimchi, or kanji feed the gut microbiome naturally, and thus eliminate the need for capsules for most people.
5. Add more herbs & spices to your food and drinks
Bland food is not healthy eating. Turmeric, ginger, cumin, fennel, and black pepper support digestion, reduce inflammation, and nurture healthy gut microbes. According to Dr Sethi, one should aim for consuming 30 different plant foods a week, and herbs and spices are an easy, powerful way to reach that goal.
6. Follow a 12-hour eating window
Following a 12-hour eating window, such as 8am to 8pm allows the gut to repair and detox better as it rests overnight.
7. Include berries regularly
Berries fuel beneficial bacteria, lower oxidative stress, and protect liver cells. Before consumption, they should be rinsed well with baking soda and water to remove residues.
8. Prioritise 7-8 hours of quality sleep
The gut microbiome regenerates at night. Staying up late results in poor digestion and increased sugar cravings the following day.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
