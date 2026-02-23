AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist lists 10 foods to meet fibre goals without vegetables: Chia seeds, lentils, and more

Not liking vegetables and lowering their quantity in meals can be a contributing factor for adults being deficient in fibre . Taking to Instagram on February 22, Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, offered a solution to this particular problem.

The importance of fibre in a healthy diet can hardly be overstated. According to the NHS , an average adult needs to consume approximately 30 grams of fibre every day. However, a significant portion of the global population fails to meet this requirement.

He listed 10 fibre-rich foods which are not vegetables that can help us meet the daily quota of the macronutrient.

1. Chia seeds Just two tablespoons of chia seeds provide 10 grams of fibre, shared Dr Sethi. It is best to soak them overnight before consumption, and not to consume them dry.

2. Flaxseeds Two tablespoons of flaxseeds contain five to six grams of fibre, noted the gastroenterologist. Instead of having them whole, Dr Sethi suggests grinding the flaxseeds first to maximise health benefits.

3. Lentils Half a cup of cooked lentils adds eight grams of fibre to the diet, shared Dr Sethi. Lentils are also an excellent source of protein, another important macronutrient.

4. Chickpeas Chickpeas, or chana, are another high-quality plant-based protein source that is rich in fibre. Half a cup of chickpeas provides six grams of fibre.

5. Raspberries Like vegetables, fruits are also excellent sources of fibre. One cup of raspberries can provide eight grams of fibre, shared Dr Sethi, adding that frozen raspberries “work just as well.”

6. Blackberries Nearly as rich in fibre as raspberries, one cup of blackberries provides around seven and a half grams of fibre, noted the gastroenterologist.

7. Pear (with the skin) When consumed with the skin on, one medium pear can provide five to six grams of fibre.

8. Oats (steel cut or rolled) According to Dr Sethi, half a cup of dry oats can provide five grams of fibre. “Oats are rich in beta-glucan fibre,” he added. According to Healthline, the substance is a type of soluble fibre that lowers cholesterol levels and improves heart and immune health.

9. Quinoa One cup of cooked quinoa contains five grams of fibre, noted Dr Sethi.

10. Black beans Black beans are yet another excellent source of plant-based protein that is rich in fibre. Half a cup of cooked black beans provides seven and a half grams of fibre.

