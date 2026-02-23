Nutritionist says these 5 things can improve women's reproductive health by 70%

The video begins with Samantha asking the nutritionist, “I really want you to give my listeners the top five things they need to be doing for their reproductive health and overall health and well-being.”

In a podcast with Samantha Ruth Prabhu , shared on May 25, Rashi shared 5 things that can improve hormonal issues by up to 70%. Rashi posted the clip discussing these changes on Instagram on February 18.

Women experience hormonal imbalances at various life stages. But is there a way to manage it through diet, lifestyle changes, exercise, and sleep? According to Rashi Chowdhary, a nutritionist , there are 5 things that, if you follow daily, can improve your hormonal issues, and they are simple changes that do not require much effort, just discipline.

“Most hormonal symptoms aren’t random. They’re blood sugar crashes and chronic inflammation showing up as PCOS, painful periods, mood swings, stubborn weight, or fatigue. And for many of you, the real starting point isn’t another supplement. It’s a gut reset based on your individual inflammation levels,” she added.

Here are the 5 things she suggested in the video that you need to be implementing in your daily life:

1. Eat fat first to stabilise blood sugar Start your day with fat. The nutritionist recommends eating a high-fat nut first thing right after you wake up, such as a macadamia nut, Brazil nut, or walnut. “Many women have hormonal problems, and you cannot balance your hormones without balancing your blood sugars,” she explained.

2. Hit your daily protein intake Next, the nutritionist suggested including protein and fat for breakfast. “Eat your eggs or lentils, if you're a vegetarian. Have a protein shake. You need a minimum of 20-30 grams of protein every day,” she explained.

3. Improve your fibre-to-carb ratio Whenever you're eating carbs, you must pair them with an equal amount of vegetables, according to the nutritionist. According to her, the ratio should be at least 1:1. “Make it 1:2 or 1:3 if you want to lose a lot of weight. You'll lose weight like this. Every Indian woman needs around 80 grams of protein,” she added.

4. Eat earlier dinners The fourth thing, which the nutritionist claimed is the most rewarding, but the hardest thing to do, is to finish your dinner by 5. For many, early dinner means finishing your last meal by 6 or 7. However, the nutritionist suggested that by 5:30, you should be done with your dinner. She added, “It becomes an incredibly tough task. However, people who accomplish this see the massive benefits.”

5. Improve emotional health The last advice the nutritionist gave, especially for Indians, is that women need to clear their emotional gunk. “Everybody knows that if I do not process my emotions, they will transfer into a health concern,” she reasoned, stressing that emotional wellbeing means overall health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.