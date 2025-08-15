Gut health specialist shares his 7-day gut reset plan for longevity

In our pursuit of longevity, the significance of gut health cannot be overstated. Although a week may seem too short to make sweeping biological changes, it can be a way to reconnect with your body's signals—what may be called the ‘whispers of your gut’. So, we asked a Gut Health and Longevity Specialist about his own 7-day gut reset plan for longevity. You'd be surprised by how simple and easy to follow his plan is! Unlocking Gut Health: A 7-Day Reset for Longevity(Adobe Stock)

How to heal your gut in 7 days?

"As a cancer surgeon and gut health specialist, I've observed a prevailing misconception: the idea of a 'clean' gut. This notion is more myth than reality. Healthy gut function resembles a thriving rainforest—diverse, lively, and balanced. Just as ecosystems in nature flourish together, so too does your gut need a varied array of bacteria to maintain its vitality. Instead of striving for a sterile environment filled solely with "good" bacteria, we should aim for biodiversity, resilience, and awareness of our body’s signals", Dr Arpit Bansal, Laparoscopic Cancer Surgeon, tells Health Shots.

To help you embark on this journey towards renewed gut health, the expert has crafted a science-backed 7-day reset plan.

Days 1–3: Hydration and listening

Hydration first: Begin your reset with a focus on deep hydration. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, considering adding electrolytes if necessary. “Skip the trendy superfoods for now—your focus should be on simple, home-cooked meals that are easy on the digestive system”, he explains.

Begin your reset with a focus on deep hydration. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, considering adding electrolytes if necessary. “Skip the trendy superfoods for now—your focus should be on simple, home-cooked meals that are easy on the digestive system”, he explains. Tune into your body: Use these first three days to observe how your body responds to meals. Pay attention to any signs of gas, bloating, constipation, or fatigue—these are the whispers from your gut that you should listen to. Jot down your experiences in a journal to identify patterns and triggers that could enhance or inhibit your gut health.

Days 4–5: Introduce gut supporters

Nourishing your gut: With a better understanding of how your body reacts to certain foods, you can begin to introduce gut-supporting nutrients that promote a healthier gut. “Start incorporating fibre-rich foods into your diet", he advises. Opt for ingredients like flaxseeds, soaked chia seeds, and a variety of vegetables.

With a better understanding of how your body reacts to certain foods, you can begin to introduce gut-supporting nutrients that promote a healthier gut. “Start incorporating fibre-rich foods into your diet", he advises. Opt for ingredients like flaxseeds, soaked chia seeds, and a variety of vegetables. Prebiotic power: Introduce gentle prebiotics such as cooked garlic or bananas, which can feed the beneficial bacteria in your gut. “If you tolerate them well, consider adding magnesium to your routine, as it can aid digestion and improve sleep quality”, he mentions. By this stage, you likely start noticing positive shifts in your microbiome.

Days 6–7: Mind-body sync

Meditation and gut-brain connection: In the final two days of your reset, shift your focus to the mind-body connection. Commit to 10 minutes of daily meditation to activate the gut-brain axis. “Be aware that stress can alter your microbiome just as much as an unhealthy diet can”, he warns.

In the final two days of your reset, shift your focus to the mind-body connection. Commit to 10 minutes of daily meditation to activate the gut-brain axis. “Be aware that stress can alter your microbiome just as much as an unhealthy diet can”, he warns. Food awareness: After every meal, take a moment to reflect on how you feel. This level of mindfulness—tracking your mood and body’s response—will be invaluable. “Your feelings, whether positive or negative, act as data points that inform how different foods impact your gut health”, he notes.

How to reset your body from inflammation?

Throughout this reset week, eliminate common inflammatory triggers from your diet, but remain open-minded about what works for you. “What may cause inflammation in one individual could have healing properties for another”, he emphasises. This reset isn't so much about achieving perfection as it is about personalising your approach to gut health.

How many days does it take to reset your gut?

At the end of your 7-day journey, you won't just have a "reset" gut; you will gain insights into how your body operates and responds to various foods and habits. Longevity in health begins with the understanding of your gut, paving the way for better overall well-being.