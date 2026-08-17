Looking for a healthy on-the-go snack? 7 things to consider before you make your choice
From protein to portion size, here are a few things you need to consider when choosing an on-the-go snack.
We have all been there. You leave home in a hurry, spend an hour in traffic, rush between meetings or catch a flight, and suddenly hunger arrives. The easiest answer is usually a packet of something from the nearest shelf. But what makes an on-the-go snack a good one? Shoury Gupta, founder and CEO of Patang, shared things to check before you pick that one snack for munching.
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What makes a snack healthy?
According to Shoury, it is not simply about finding something labelled "healthy". A good snack needs to work in real life: it should taste good, be easy to carry, satisfy hunger and ideally leave you feeling better for having eaten it.
Things to consider while picking a snack
Look at the ingredients
“Start with the ingredient list rather than the claims on the front,” said Shoury. Familiar ingredients such as grains, nuts, pulses, seeds and spices are a good place to start. The shorter and more recognisable the list, the easier it is to understand what you are actually eating.
Look for some nutritional substance
A snack should do more than simply quieten hunger for 20 minutes. Protein, fibre, and whole grains can make a snack more satisfying and help it carry you through to your next proper meal.
Pay attention to the oil
Shoury highlighted that the fat used in a packaged snack matters, particularly if it is something you eat regularly. Take a moment to check which oil has been used instead of assuming that every snack on the shelf is made the same way.
Keep sugar and salt in perspective
Neither needs to be eliminated from your diet, but snacks can sometimes deliver more than you expect. A quick glance at the nutrition information can help you understand what you are getting in a single serving.
Think about portability
An on-the-go snack has a practical job to do. It should survive a commute, fit into a bag and be reasonably easy to eat without creating a mess. Convenience is part of the equation.
Choose something that actually satisfies you
The point of a snack is not to be as small, light or restrictive as possible. If it leaves you hungry again almost immediately, it has not really done its job. A combination of carbohydrates, protein, fibre and healthy fats can make a meaningful difference.
Make sure it tastes good
This is the part that often gets forgotten in conversations about better snacking. Food is meant to be enjoyed. India has never been short of snacks that understood this. From roasted chana and makhana to regional mixtures, spiced nuts and countless grain- and pulse-based preparations, our food traditions have always found ways to make simple ingredients deeply flavourful.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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