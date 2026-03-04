Protein-Packed Chana Snacks for Holi: Roasted Chana and Chana Chaat to Boost Your Festivities

Holi celebration deserves healthy and protein-packed snacks, and chana is perfect for this occasion. Protein-packed chana snacks for Holi, such as roasted chana and chana chaat, bring crunch, freshness, and nourishment to festive gatherings. These simple recipes fit perfectly into a lively menu without feeling heavy. spiced roasted chana (freepik)

Chickpeas, also known as chana, are rich in plant-based protein and fibre. They help maintain fullness and steady energy during long celebrations. Roasted chana offers a crisp bite and is easy to season with spices, making it ideal for quick festive snacking. It also provides iron, magnesium, and complex carbohydrates that support overall health.

Chana chaat adds a refreshing twist with chopped vegetables, lemon juice, and mild spices. The combination delivers protein from chickpeas and vitamins from fresh ingredients. During Holi, high-protein options are often included at parties and family gatherings. Chana can be used in various dishes like chaats, or the base of dips, making it an easy option to add to the day

Chickpea snacks for Holi create a festive spread that feels colourful, satisfying, and balanced. Roasted chana and chana chaat add flavour and nutrition while keeping energy levels steady throughout the celebrations.

3 Simple And High-Protein Snacks To Make With Chickpea (Chana) for Holi Spiced Roasted Chana Spiced roasted chana is a crunchy and protein-rich snack perfect for Holi gatherings. Chickpeas are packed with plant-based protein and fibre, helping maintain steady energy during celebrations. Lightly seasoned and oven-roasted, this snack feels festive, flavourful, and satisfying without feeling heavy.

Ingredients 2 cups boiled chickpeas (well dried)

1 tbsp cold-pressed mustard oil

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste Instructions Preheat the oven to 200°C. Pat boiled chickpeas completely dry using a clean cloth to ensure crisp roasting. In a bowl, mix chickpeas with mustard oil, turmeric, cumin powder, chilli powder, black pepper, chaat masala, and salt. Spread evenly on a lined baking tray in a single layer. Roast for 25–30 minutes, shaking the tray halfway for even cooking. Roast until chickpeas turn golden and crisp. Allow to cool before serving, as they become crunchier while cooling. Store in an airtight container for up to three days. Fresh Chana Chaat Fresh chana chaat adds colour and freshness to the Holi menu. Boiled chickpeas combine with vegetables, herbs, and lemon juice to create a light yet filling snack. Rich in protein and fibre, this chana snack balances festive indulgence with wholesome flavour.

Ingredients 2 cups boiled chickpeas

½ cup finely chopped onion

½ cup chopped cucumber

½ cup chopped tomato (deseeded)

2 tbsp chopped coriander

1 green chilli (finely chopped, optional)

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

1 tsp chaat masala

1 tbsp lemon juice

Salt to taste Instructions In a large bowl, add boiled chickpeas. Mix in chopped onion, cucumber, and tomato. Add coriander and green chilli if using. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, and salt. Drizzle fresh lemon juice over the mixture. Toss gently until all ingredients are evenly combined. Let it rest for 5–10 minutes for flavours to blend. Serve immediately for best freshness and texture. Chana and Paneer Stuffed Mini Wraps Chana and paneer stuffed mini wraps combine plant and dairy protein in one festive Holi snack. Mashed chickpeas add fibre and texture, while paneer provides calcium and protein. These bite-sized wraps are easy to serve, flavourful, and satisfying without feeling heavy.

Ingredients 1 cup boiled chickpeas (lightly mashed)

½ cup paneer (crumbled)

2 tbsp finely chopped onion

2 tbsp grated carrot

1 tbsp chopped coriander

1 tsp roasted cumin powder

½ tsp garam masala

1 tbsp lemon juice

4 small whole wheat rotis

1 tbsp cold-pressed oil

Salt to taste Instructions In a bowl, mix mashed chickpeas and crumbled paneer. Add chopped onion, grated carrot, and coriander. Sprinkle cumin powder, garam masala, salt, and lemon juice. Mix thoroughly until evenly combined. Lightly warm rotis on a pan. Spread a portion of the filling evenly across each roti and roll tightly. Brush the surface lightly with oil and cook on medium heat for 2–3 minutes per side until slightly crisp. Remove from the pan and slice into small pieces. Serve immediately for the best texture and flavour. FAQs Are roasted chana snacks healthy for Holi celebrations? Yes, roasted chana is high in plant-based protein and fibre, making it a healthy Holi snack that helps maintain steady energy and supports digestion during festive gatherings.

2. How to make crispy roasted chana at home?

Dry-boil chickpeas completely before roasting, coat lightly with oil and spices, and bake at high temperature until golden and crunchy for the best results.

3. Is chana chaat good for weight management during festivals?

Chana chaat is rich in protein and fibre, which help control hunger and keep you full longer, making it a balanced festive snack option.