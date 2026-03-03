High-Protein Holi Recipes Featuring Chickpeas, Paneer, and Curd to Balance Your Festive Feast

Colours may paint the streets bright, but smart festive choices can keep your plate and health top-notch. Holi brings the joy of playing with colours and it also adds another high-protein Holi recipe to the menu. They make the festival a perfect balance of indulgence with nourishment. Chickpeas, paneer, and curd-based dishes offer satisfying options that support steady energy for busy celebrations. Chickpea Spinach Protein Chaat (Freepik)

Chickpeas are rich in plant-based protein and fibre, which help maintain fullness and stable energy levels. They also provide iron and magnesium, supporting muscle and overall health. Paneer adds high-quality protein and calcium, making it a wholesome addition to festive spreads. Its soft texture blends easily into snacks, tikkis, and salads.

Curd-based recipes bring a refreshing element to Holi meals. Curd contains probiotics that support digestion, especially helpful after enjoying festive snacks. It also provides protein and calcium, contributing to balanced nutrition. During Ramadan, similar protein-rich choices at sehri help sustain energy through long fasting hours, making these ingredients practical beyond Holi.

High-protein Holi recipes made with chickpeas, paneer, and curd create a festive table that feels lively and satisfying while supporting energy, digestion, and overall wellness throughout the celebrations.

5 High-Protein Holi Recipes To Make From Healthy Ingredients Chickpea Spinach Protein Chaat Chickpea spinach chaat adds colour and protein to your Holi spread. Chickpeas provide plant-based protein and fibre, while spinach adds iron and freshness. Tossed with curd and spices, this light yet filling recipe balances festive indulgence with steady energy and satisfying flavour.

Ingredients 1 cup boiled chickpeas

1 cup chopped spinach (lightly steamed)

½ cup thick curd

1 tbsp roasted cumin powder

½ tsp chaat masala

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp chopped coriander

Pink salt to taste Instructions In a bowl, combine boiled chickpeas and lightly steamed spinach. Add thick curd and mix gently to coat evenly. Sprinkle roasted cumin powder, chaat masala, and pink salt. Drizzle lemon juice and mix again. Garnish with chopped coriander. Chill for 15 minutes before serving to allow flavours to blend. Grilled Paneer Tikka with Mint Curd Dip Grilled paneer tikka brings high-quality protein to Holi celebrations. Paneer provides calcium and essential amino acids, while a mint curd dip adds probiotics and freshness. This grilled recipe feels festive, flavourful, and balanced without relying on heavy cooking methods.

Ingredients 200 grams paneer (cubed)

½ cup thick curd

1 tsp ginger-garlic paste

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp chopped mint

Salt to taste Instructions In a bowl, mix curd, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, coriander powder, chilli powder, lemon juice, and salt. Add paneer cubes and coat evenly and marinate for 30 minutes. Thread onto skewers and grill in the oven at 200°C for 15–20 minutes, turning once for even cooking. For the dip, blend curd with mint and a pinch of salt. Serve grilled paneer hot with mint curd dip. Curd-Based Chickpea Kadhi Curd-based chickpea kadhi blends protein-rich chickpeas with probiotic curd. This dish offers balanced nutrition and comforting flavours during Holi meals. The combination supports digestion and steady energy, making it a practical high-protein addition to festive lunches.

Ingredients 1 cup boiled chickpeas

1 cup thick curd

2 tbsp besan

2 cups water

½ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp grated ginger

1 tbsp chopped coriander

Salt to taste Instructions Whisk curd and besan together until smooth then a bit of water and mix well. Heat a pan and add cumin seeds and grated ginger. Pour in the curd mixture and stir continuously to prevent curdling. Add turmeric and salt and cook on low flame until slightly thickened. Add boiled chickpeas and simmer for 5–7 minutes. Garnish with chopped coriander and serve fresh. Paneer Stuffed Chickpea Tikkis Paneer stuffed chickpea tikkis combine plant and dairy protein in one festive snack. Chickpeas add fibre and structure, while paneer provides richness and calcium. Pan-cooked lightly, these tikkis fit well into a high-protein Holi menu.

Ingredients 1 cup boiled chickpeas (mashed)

100 grams paneer (crumbled)

1 tbsp finely chopped onion

1 tsp cumin powder

½ tsp garam masala

1 tbsp chopped coriander

1 tbsp whole wheat flour

1 tbsp cold-pressed oil

Salt to taste Instructions Mash boiled chickpeas until smooth. Mix in onion, cumin powder, garam masala, coriander, whole wheat flour, and salt. Divide mixture into small portions. Place crumbled paneer in the centre and shape into flat tikkis. Heat a pan with minimal oil and cook tikkis on medium heat for 3–4 minutes each side until golden and firm. Serve with curd dip. Curd and Paneer Protein Salad Bowl Curd and paneer protein salad bowl offers freshness and nourishment on a festive table. Paneer adds protein and calcium, curd supports digestion, and chickpeas bring fibre. This balanced bowl complements Holi treats while keeping meals satisfying.

Ingredients 1 cup paneer cubes

½ cup boiled chickpeas

½ cup thick curd

1 cup chopped cucumber and carrots

1 tbsp roasted seeds mix

1 tbsp lemon juice

Black pepper to taste

Salt to taste Instructions In a bowl, combine paneer cubes, boiled chickpeas, and chopped vegetables. Add thick curd and mix gently. Sprinkle roasted seeds, black pepper, and salt. Drizzle lemon juice and toss lightly. Refrigerate for 10 minutes before serving. FAQs Can high-protein Holi recipes be prepared in advance? Yes, dishes like chickpea chaat, kadhi, and salad bowls can be prepared a few hours earlier and stored in the refrigerator. Add curd-based dressings just before serving for better freshness.

2. Are high protein holi recipes suitable for vegetarian diets?

Yes, high protein holi recipes use chickpeas, paneer, and curd as protein sources, making them completely vegetarian and rich in essential nutrients.

3. How do high protein recipes for holi help to balance festive meals?

Chickpeas provide fibre, paneer adds protein, and curd supports digestion, helping maintain steady energy and better fullness during festive celebrations.