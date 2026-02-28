Delicious Holi Sweets Recipes to Make Your Celebration Sweeter with Traditional Indian Flavors

Holi hai! The festival where a day full of colour turns into a fun afternoon with music, friends and family and mithai. As the friendly colour fights and endless photo shoots go on, back on your mind all you think about are the delicious gujiya, peda and gulab jamun. The sweet fill the room with fragrance of saffron, cardamom, and rose. Every home bakes their own variety of desserts, from gujiyas to bowl of malpuas. holi recipes (Freepik)

Delicious Holi sweets recipes capture these flavours and present them in exciting ways. Classic ingredients such as khoya, cardamom, saffron, rose water, coconut, and dry fruits continue to define festive desserts across Indian homes. Gulab jamun, gujiya, peda, and laddoo remain favourites year after year, bringing nostalgia and joy to every gathering.

Holi 2026 is the perfect time to try out some fusion recipes with Indian flavours. Thandai can be made as a chilled cheesecake, paan filling can be used to make barfi shaped mithai and cakes and puddings can be infused with masala chai flavours. This way the flavours stays the same but there is a modern touch to each sweet.

Milk-based sweets provide calcium and protein, while nuts add healthy fats and texture. Spices like cardamom and saffron enhance aroma naturally. Delicious Holi sweets recipes combine celebration and creativity, helping every host build a festive spread that feels colourful, lively, and truly memorable.

5 Holi Sweets to Make Holi Celebration Sweeter with Indian Flavours Suji Coconut Ladoo Suji coconut ladoo brings together roasted semolina and fresh coconut in a festive bite-sized sweet. The grainy texture of suji pairs beautifully with the slight chewiness of coconut, creating a dessert that feels celebratory and perfect for Holi gatherings.

Ingredients Semolina (suji) – 1 cup

Fresh grated coconut – ½ cup

Ghee – 2 tbsp

Sugar – ¾ cup

Milk – ½ cup

Cardamom powder – ¼ tsp Instructions Heat ghee in a pan and roast semolina on low flame until lightly golden. Add grated coconut and roast for another 2 minutes. In a separate pan, warm milk and dissolve sugar in it. Slowly pour the sweetened milk into the roasted suji mixture while stirring continuously. Cook on low heat until the mixture thickens and begins to leave the sides of the pan. Add cardamom powder and mix well. Allow the mixture to cool slightly. Shape into small ladoos while still warm. Let them set completely before serving. Suji Malpua Suji malpua offers a crisp-edged, soft-centred dessert that fits beautifully into Holi celebrations. Semolina gives structure while milk and cardamom enhance flavour.

Ingredients Semolina (suji) – 1 cup

Milk – 1 cup

All-purpose flour – 2 tbsp

Sugar – ½ cup

Water – ½ cup

Cardamom powder – ¼ tsp

Oil – for shallow frying Instructions Mix semolina, flour, milk, and cardamom into smooth batter. Rest for 20 minutes to soften. In another pan, prepare syrup by boiling sugar and water for 5 minutes. Heat oil in a shallow pan. Pour small ladles of batter to form mini pancakes. Cook on medium flame until golden on both sides. Remove and dip immediately into warm syrup for 1–2 minutes. Arrange on a plate and garnish with nuts if desired. Suji Milk Cake Suji milk cake creates a dense yet soft dessert ideal for festive spreads. Roasted semolina combined with milk and sugar sets into neat squares, making it easy to serve during Holi gatherings.

Ingredients Semolina (suji) – 1 cup

Milk – 2 cups

Sugar – ¾ cup

Ghee – 2 tbsp

Cardamom powder – ¼ tsp

Chopped pistachios – 2 tbsp Instructions Roast semolina in ghee until aromatic. Add warm milk gradually while stirring to avoid lumps. Cook on low heat until thick. Add sugar and mix thoroughly. Continue cooking until the mixture leaves the sides of the pan and thickens further. Add cardamom powder. Transfer to a greased tray and spread evenly. Garnish with pistachios and press lightly. Allow to cool completely and then cut into squares and serve. Paan Coconut Barfi Paan coconut barfi is curated with the flavour of betel leaf infused with the classic recipes of coconut barfi. It gives the recipes a twist of colour and makes it a refreshing sweet for holi.

Ingredients Fresh grated coconut – 2 cups

Condensed milk – 1 cup

Paan essence – ½ tsp

Chopped fennel seeds – 1 tsp Instructions Heat grated coconut in a pan and add condensed milk. Cook on low flame while stirring continuously until mixture thickens. Add paan essence and fennel seeds. Mix well. Spread evenly in a greased tray and press firmly. Allow to cool and set for 1–2 hours. Cut into square pieces and serve chilled or at room temperature. Thandai Phirni Thandai phirni blends the festive flavour of thandai with creamy rice pudding. Saffron, cardamom, and nuts add aroma and richness, making it ideal for Holi celebrations.

Ingredients Soaked basmati rice – ¼ cup

Milk – 1 litre

Sugar – ½ cup

Thandai powder – 1 tbsp

Saffron strands – few

Chopped almonds – 1 tbsp Instructions Grind soaked rice into coarse paste. Boil milk in a heavy pan. Add rice paste gradually while stirring continuously. Cook on low flame until thickened. Add sugar, saffron, and thandai powder. Stir well and cook for another 5–7 minutes. Remove from heat and pour into serving bowls. Garnish with almonds. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving. FAQs Can suji-based Holi sweets be made in advance? Yes, most suji-based sweets like ladoo, milk cake, or barfi can be prepared 2–3 days in advance. Store them in airtight containers at room temperature or refrigerate milk-based varieties to maintain freshness and texture.

2. How can sugar levels be reduced in Holi sweets without affecting taste?

Sugar quantity can be slightly reduced, or part of it can be replaced with dates paste or powdered jaggery. Adding nuts, coconut, and cardamom also enhances flavour naturally without increasing sweetness.

3. Which Holi sweet is easiest for beginners to prepare?

Suji halwa or suji coconut ladoo are easy options. They require simple ingredients, less shaping skills, and easy cooking, making them ideal for first-time festive cooking.