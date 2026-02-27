From Sugar-Free Suji Mawa Gujiya To Suji Halwa, Try These Healthy Holi Sweets Without Worrying About Blood Sugar Levels

Holi marks the calendar with colours and festive vibes, from Gujiyas and glasses of thandai to Suji Mawa Gujiya and Suji Cham Cham. These sweets often appear alongside laughter and reunion. For many, childhood memories include sneaking extra bites of mithai between rounds of colour play and afternoon visits. gujiya (freepik)

As celebrations continue through the day, sweet treats become hard to resist. But with a change in lifestyle and increasing fear of blood sugar levels, many people are cautious about sugar intake. Excess refined sugar can lead to sudden spikes in blood glucose, leaving some hesitant to fully enjoy festive desserts.

Sugar-free Holi sweets offer an alternative that keeps the celebration lively while being mindful of health. Natural sweeteners such as stevia, monk fruit, dates, or small amounts of jaggery can help reduce added sugar. Ingredients like nuts, seeds, coconut, and paneer also add protein and healthy fats that slow down sugar absorption.

Choosing sugar-free or lower-sugar options allows those managing blood sugar levels to take part in festive indulgence with greater confidence. With thoughtful preparation and smarter ingredient choices, sweets can remain part of the celebration without unnecessary worry.

From Suji Mawa Gujiya To Pudding, Try These 5 Sugar-Free Holi Sweets At Home Sugar-Free Suji Mawa Gujiya Sugar-free suji mawa gujiya offers a healthy touch using roasted semolina and mawa sweetened with natural alternatives. Baking instead of frying keeps the texture golden while reducing excess oil.

Ingredients Whole wheat flour – 1 cup Ghee – 1 tbsp Water – as needed Semolina (suji) – ½ cup Mawa (khoya) – ½ cup Powdered erythritol/monk fruit – 3 tbsp Chopped nuts – 2 tbsp Cardamom powder – ¼ tsp Instructions Prepare stiff dough using flour, ghee, and water. Rest 15 minutes. Dry roast suji lightly. In another pan, crumble mawa and cook for 2–3 minutes. Add roasted suji, sweetener, nuts, and cardamom. Mix well and cool. Roll small dough discs, place filling in the centre, fold, and seal edges. Arrange on a baking tray. Bake at 180°C for 20–25 minutes until golden. Cool before serving. Sugar-Free Thandai Chia Pudding Thandai chia pudding offers a modern twist on Holi flavours. Chia seeds add fibre and thickness, while thandai spices bring festive aroma without added sugar.

Ingredients Chia seeds – 3 tbsp

Unsweetened almond milk – 1 cup

Thandai spice mix – 1 tsp

Stevia or monk fruit – to taste

Chopped pistachios – 1 tbsp Instructions Mix chia seeds, almond milk, thandai spice mix, and sweetener in a bowl. Stir thoroughly to avoid clumping. Cover and refrigerate for at least 3–4 hours or overnight. Stir once after 30 minutes to ensure even consistency. Once thick and pudding-like, garnish with chopped pistachios. Serve chilled as a festive sugar-free dessert option. Sugar-Free Suji Halwa Sugar-free suji halwa keeps Holi desserts simple and satisfying. Roasted semolina combined with milk and natural sweeteners creates a smooth texture without refined sugar.

Ingredients Semolina (suji) – 1 cup

Ghee – 2 tbsp

Milk – 1 cup

Water – 1 cup

Powdered stevia blend – 2–3 tbsp (adjust)

Chopped almonds – 2 tbsp

Cardamom powder – ¼ tsp Instructions Heat the ghee in a pan. Add suji and roast on a low flame until lightly golden and aromatic. In another pan, heat milk and water together. Slowly add the hot liquid to the roasted suji while stirring continuously to prevent lumps. Cook on low flame until thickened. Add sweetener and cardamom powder. Mix well. Continue cooking until the mixture leaves the sides of the pan. Garnish with almonds. Serve warm or at room temperature. Coconut Stevia Ladoo Coconut stevia ladoo keeps the sweetness mild while preserving flavour. Grated coconut adds texture, and a natural sweetener keeps sugar content low.

Ingredients Fresh grated coconut – 2 cups

Milk – ½ cup

Stevia powder – as per taste

Cardamom powder – ¼ tsp Instructions Heat the grated coconut in a pan on a low flame. Add milk and cook for 3-4 minutes until the mixture thickens slightly. Stir continuously to prevent sticking. Add stevia gradually, tasting for sweetness. Mix well. Add cardamom powder and cook until the mixture thickens and starts leaving the sides of the pan. Turn off the heat and cool slightly. Shape into small balls while still soft. Allow them to set before storing. Sugar-Free Suji Barfi Sugar-free suji barfi offers a soft, sliceable dessert made with roasted semolina and natural sweeteners. The texture remains smooth and rich, making it suitable for festive sharing.

Ingredients Semolina (suji) – 1 cup Milk – 2 cups Ghee – 2 tbsp Powdered monk fruit or erythritol – 3 tbsp (adjust to taste) Chopped pistachios – 2 tbsp Cardamom powder – ¼ tsp Instructions Heat ghee in a pan and roast semolina on a low flame for 5–7 minutes until slightly golden. Add milk gradually, stirring continuously to prevent lumps. Cook on low heat until the mixture thickens. Add powdered sweetener and cardamom powder, mixing thoroughly. Continue cooking until the mixture leaves the sides of the pan. Transfer to a greased tray and spread evenly. Garnish with chopped pistachios and press lightly. Allow to cool completely before cutting into squares. Store in an airtight container. FAQs Can suji-based sugar-free sweets be enjoyed by people managing diabetes? Suji contains carbohydrates, so portion control remains important. Using natural sweeteners instead of refined sugar helps reduce rapid glucose spikes.

2. Which sweetener works best for suji desserts?

Erythritol, monk fruit blends, or stevia-based sweeteners work well because they dissolve easily and provide sweetness without adding sugar. Adjust quantity gradually to avoid an aftertaste and maintain balanced flavour.

3. How long can sugar-free suji sweets be stored?

Most suji-based sugar-free sweets can be stored in airtight containers for 2–3 days at room temperature.