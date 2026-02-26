Low Oil Holi Snacks to Enjoy At Home, Try Baking Mathri, Namak Pare and More

Holi brings bright colours, playful laughter, and plates filled with crunchy bites. From morning colour play to evening gatherings, snacks keep everyone going between splashes of pink and yellow. Mathri, namak pare, shakarpara, and roasted chana have been prepared in homes for years, stored in tins and shared with neighbours and family. Low Oil Holi Snacks to Enjoy At Home (Freepik)

Festive days often mean repeated snacking, and deep-fried treats taste great but can feel heavy after hours of celebration. Low oil Holi snacks offer a lighter way to enjoy the same familiar crunch. Baking or roasting reduces excess fat while preserving texture and spice.

Whole wheat flour, besan, and chana add fibre and plant protein; these ingredients help to maintain steady energy levels. Roasted chana is naturally rich in protein and easy to season. Smart cooking methods like baking and air frying allow celebration to be great without feeling bloated.

Low oil Holi snacks such as baked mathri, baked namak pare, and roasted chana keep the flavour similar and make the spread healthier.

Are Low Oil Holi Snacks Perfect? Here's Why Keeps Energy Steady During Colour Play Running, dancing, and visiting friends require stamina. Light snacks help maintain energy without making the body feel heavy after eating.

Easier To Digest Between Celebrations Multiple small servings are common on Holi. Low oil snacks reduce heaviness and allow repeated snacking comfortably.

Maintains Crunch Without Excess Grease Baking and roasting still deliver crisp texture and also keep the spices remaining bold and satisfying.

Suitable For All Age Groups Children and elders have a sensitive stomach as compared to adults. Fried and heavy snacks frequently can result in an irritable bowel. Light and oil free snacks are easier to digest and will not cause any discomfort. It will also help them to enjoy the day without feeling heavy.

Supports Balanced Festive Eating Using whole grains and roasted ingredients adds fibre and protein along with flavour.

5 Types Of low Oil Holi Snacks For Holi Baked Mathri Baked mathri keeps the festive crunch alive without deep frying. It is made with whole wheat flour, salt and ajwain. This lighter version delivers the same crisp bite enjoyed for years during Holi gatherings. Baking reduces excess oil while preserving texture, making it easier to snack throughout the celebration.

Ingredients 1 cup whole wheat flour

2 tbsp semolina

½ tsp ajwain

1 tbsp oil

½ tsp salt

Water as needed Instructions Mix flour, semolina, ajwain, salt, and oil. Add water to form stiff dough. Roll thick and cut into discs. Prick with a fork and bake at 180°C for 20–25 minutes until golden and crisp. Baked Namak Pare Baked namak pare is the festive delight, prepared with simple ingredients and baked until golden, this version cuts down on oil without losing crispness. These diamond shaped bites remain a popular Holi favorite.

Ingredients 1 cup whole wheat flour

1 tbsp oil

½ tsp cumin

½ tsp salt

Water as needed Instructions Combine flour, oil, cumin, and salt. Knead stiff dough. Roll thin and cut into diamond shapes. Place on tray and bake at 180°C for 15–20 minutes until crisp. Roasted Chana Masala Roasted chana masala brings protein-rich crunch to Holi snacking. Naturally low in oil and high in fibre, roasted chana keeps energy steady during colour play and gatherings. Light seasoning flavour without heaviness, making it a perfect option that fits easily into festive platters.

Ingredients 2 cups roasted chana

¼ tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste Instructions Dry roast chana for 3–4 minutes on a low flame. Add spices and toss well. Cool completely before storing in an airtight container. Air-Fried Shakarpara (Salted) Air-fried shakarpara brings crisp, bite-sized pieces with minimal oil. Using whole wheat flour and simple seasoning. The air fryer creates a golden texture similar to frying, making it a smart alternative for Holi celebrations at home.

Ingredients 1 cup whole wheat flour

1 tbsp oil

½ tsp salt

Water as needed Instructions Prepare stiff dough with flour, oil, and salt. Roll and cut into small squares. Air-fry at 180°C for 12–15 minutes until golden. Baked Methi Crackers Baked methi crackers add a slightly herby twist to Holi snack platters. Dried fenugreek leaves enhance flavour while whole wheat flour keeps the base wholesome. Baking instead of frying reduces grease and maintains crispness, offering a lighter savoury option during festive gatherings.

Ingredients 1 cup whole wheat flour

1 tbsp dried methi leaves

1 tbsp oil

½ tsp salt

Water as needed Instructions Mix all ingredients and knead firm dough. Roll thin and cut into strips. Bake at 180°C for 15–20 minutes until crisp. FAQs Can low-oil Holi snacks stay crispy for days? Yes, storing low-oil holi snacks in airtight containers keeps them crunchy for up to two weeks.

2. Do baked snacks taste different from fried ones?

No, baking snacks does not change the taste of the snacks. The texture is slightly lighter, but spices and crunch remain satisfying.

3. Can these snacks be prepared in advance?

Yes, low oil snacks for holi can be made 3–5 days before Holi and stored safely.