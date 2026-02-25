Holi 2026: Make Non-Fried Gujiya In An Air-Fryer To CelebrateThe Festival Of Colours

Holi, the festival of colours, welcomes laughter, happiness and the most indulgent sweets. However, the traditional deep-fried treats often leave you feeling sluggish and lead to gaining more pounds. If you are looking for a way to celebrate without the caloric hangover, learning to prepare healthier Gujiya in an air-fryer is the best solution ever for a healthy dessert. Traditionally, these empanada-like pastries are drenched in heavy sugar syrup, but our modern take flips the script. How To Prepare Non-Fried Gujiya For Holi (Adobe Stock)

By using an air fryer, one can get that crisp, golden pastry shell with only a fraction of the fat. More importantly, these air-fried gujiyas can be your go-to for Holi without loads of sugar. You can switch the refined sweeteners for the natural richness of dates and apricots. Using whole wheat and fibre-rich nuts, make this recipe a healthier one. So, once these gujiyas are ready, the nostalgic taste of mawa and cardamom is there without compromising your wellness goals.

Know How To Make Air-Fried Gujiya For a Guilt-Free Holi Treat Conventionally, fried gujiya is a symbol of Holi celebration in Indian households. But a healthy version of gujiya is now making its way to the Indian kitchens for fitness enthusiasts. This entire recipe focuses on all the "good-for-your-health" ingredients. Instead of refined flour and white sugar, there's whole wheat and natural fruit sweetness. The air-frying process creates a flaky, "fried" texture using only a light brush of ghee. It’s a protein-packed, fibre-rich alternative that satisfies your dessert cravings while keeping your blood sugar stable during the high-energy festivities of Holi.

Ingredients 1 cup whole wheat flour (Atta)

1 tablespoon ghee (for moyan/shortening)

1 pinch of salt

1/2 cup water or milk for kneading (as required)

1 cup crumbled mawa/khoya (dried milk solids)

1/3 cup desiccated coconut

1/4 cup mixed nuts (Almonds, Cashews, Pistachios), chopped

1/4 cup finely chopped dates or dried apricots

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

1 teaspoon ghee (for roasting the filling)

1 tablespoon stevia or monk fruit sweetener Step-by-Step Guide To Prepare Air Fryer Gujiya For Holi Preparing the dough is the first step to preparing gujiya. Mix flour, salt, and 1 tbsp ghee until it feels like breadcrumbs. Add water/milk slowly to knead a stiff dough. Rest for 30 minutes.

Roast nuts in 1 tsp ghee, add coconut until fragrant, then add mawa. Roast until light golden. Let it cool completely.

Fold in the chopped dates or apricots and cardamom powder into the cooled mawa mixture.

Roll the dough into small circles. Place on a mold, add filling, moisten edges with water, and seal tightly.

Preheat the air fryer to 160°C. Brush gujiyas lightly with ghee.

Now you need to air-fry at 160°C–180°C for 12–15 minutes, flipping halfway, until golden and hollow-sounding. 5 Tips for a Healthier Gujiya Experience Swap the flour: Use 100% whole wheat flour or a mix of almond flour and atta to increase fiber and lower the glycemic index.

Maximise natural sugars: Rely on high-quality Medjool dates for the filling to eliminate the need for any processed sweeteners or stevia.

Control the Ghee: Use a silicone brush to apply ghee rather than pouring it; this ensures a crispy exterior with minimal fat.

Boost the protein: Add a tablespoon of hemp seeds or flax seeds to the filling for an extra nutritional punch.

Skip the syrup: Avoid the traditional sugar soak. If you want a glaze, brush the warm gujiyas with a tiny bit of raw honey. Tips To Store Your Gujiyas Let your air-fried gujiyas cool all the way down on a wire rack so that they don't get soggy. This will keep them crisp. Keep them in a glass jar that won't let air in. At room temperature, they stay fresh for three to four days. In the fridge, they stay fresh for up to seven days. Put it back in the air fryer for two minutes to get the crunch back.

FAQs Q. Can I make these gujiyas vegan?

A. Yes, substitute the mawa with crumbled almond paste or tofu and use coconut oil or vegan butter instead of ghee.

Q. Why did my gujiyas turn out hard?

A. The dough might be too dry or over-kneaded. Ensure the dough is stiff but smooth, and don't over-fry them.

Q. Is it necessary to use a mould?

A. No, you can fold the dough over the filling and seal the edges firmly using a fork for a decorative look.