How To Make Healthy Malpua for Holi: A Classic Dessert That You Can Try At Home

Creating a healthier version of Malpua for Holi may sound like an oxymoron, but it is real. For all the fitness enthusiasts out there, this healthy recipe comes with whole wheat flour, almond flour and semolina. No more you need to sacrifice on your favourite Holi desserts when you have healthy recipes in hand. Malpua for Holi (Adobe Stock)

Hence, the sweet aroma of traditional desserts remains intact and wafts through the air. However, the classic version of this festive pancake is often deep-fried in oil and soaked in heavy refined sugar syrup. If you are looking for a way to celebrate mindfully, here's a twist you have been waiting for to the classic dessert. These guilt-free malpuas can be your saviour for Holi without loads of sugar, ghee or refined flour.

Replacing maida with whole wheat flour (atta) and almond flour and using jaggery helps you create a treat that stays with you. The addition of mashed bananas provides a natural creamy texture and sweetness. Whether you choose the Rajasthani-style wheat malpua or a nutrient-dense ragi variation, these pancakes are fibre-rich and certainly add a lower-calorie way to indulge. You can now enjoy the festive spirit with a dessert that loves you back!

A Wholesome Twist: Making Healthy Malpua Recipe for Holi At Home This malpua recipe for Holi focuses on dense nutrition and lighter cooking methods. Unlike the conventional version that relies on deep-frying, this healthy take involves shallow-frying in minimal desi ghee or even preparing them like a soft dosa. By incorporating ragi, oats, or whole wheat, you are adding essential minerals and fibre to the traditional Holi dessert.

Ingredients 1/4 cup whole wheat flour (Atta)

1/4 cup almond flour

1/2 cup semolina (Sooji)

2 ripe bananas (mashed)

1.5 cups Milk (adjust for a pourable consistency)

1/4 cup grated jaggery

1 teaspoon Fennel seeds (Saunf)

5-6 Cardamom pods (crushed)

2 pinches Saffron (Kesar)

2 tablespoons Ghee (for shallow frying)

1 tablespoon Chopped Almonds and Pistachios (for garnish) Malpua For Holi: Step-by-Step Recipe Guide Warm a little water or milk and dissolve the grated jaggery into it. Strain if there are any impurities.

In a large bowl, combine the mashed bananas, atta, sooji, fennel seeds, and cardamom.

Gradually pour in the milk and jaggery liquid. Whisk until you achieve a smooth, lump-free, pourable batter.

Let the mixture sit for at least 30 minutes to 2 hours. This allows the sooji to absorb moisture, resulting in softer malpuas.

Use a flat non-stick griddle or tawa. Grease it with a small amount of ghee over medium-low heat.

Pour a small ladleful of batter onto the pan. Do not spread it too thin; let it take a natural pancake shape.

Cook until the edges turn golden and crispy. Flip and cook the other side for about a minute.

Remove from the pan and serve hot, topped with chopped nuts and a few saffron strands. 5 Tips to Make Malpuas Healthier For Holi 2026 Replace half of the wheat flour with ragi (finger millet) or oats flour to create a diabetic-friendly, mineral-rich version.

Avoid the wok full of oil; using a non-stick pan allows you to get that golden crust with just a few drops of ghee.

Adding grated coconut or extra mashed banana increases the volume and fiber content without adding empty calories.

Instead of sugar syrup, drizzle a teaspoon of raw honey or maple syrup over the warm malpuas just before serving.

Increase the amount of fennel and cardamom; these spices aid digestion and provide a powerful aroma that reduces the need for extra sweetener. Storing Your Malpuas To keep your malpuas fresh, store them in a single layer or separate them with parchment paper in an airtight container to prevent sticking. They can be kept at room temperature for 24 hours or refrigerated for up to 3 days. To serve, simply reheat them on a warm tawa for a minute to regain their soft texture.



Following tradition in a healthier way for Holi this year by trying this delicious, sugar-free malpua recipe at home. Just make small swaps like using whole grains and natural sweeteners, you can enjoy the quintessential flavours of Holi without the health compromise.



FAQs

Q. Can I make these malpuas without milk?

A. Yes, you can use almond milk or soy milk, or even use warm water with jaggery to keep it dairy-free.

Q. Why is my malpua batter too thick?

A. Sooji absorbs liquid as it rests. Simply whisk in a few tablespoons of extra milk before cooking to reach a pourable consistency.

Q. How do I get crispy edges on the malpua?

A. Ensure your pan is hot before pouring the batter, and use a tiny bit of ghee around the edges while cooking.