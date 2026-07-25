Thane/ Palghar, The Thane Municipal Corporation on Saturday dispatched a special 215-member relief and sanitation team to Dahanu in Palghar district to assist in post-flood cleanup and disease prevention operations, officials said. Thane civic body dispatches relief team to flood-hit Dahanu in Palghar

The move comes as heavy downpours over the past three days severely disrupted transport and public infrastructure across Dahanu taluka, washing away a critical coastal highway stretch and causing extensive damage to the local State Transport bus depot.

Coinciding with Ashadhi Ekadashi, the TMC's Solid Waste Management Department launched the initiative under the theme "Swachhatchi Wari" .

According to the TMC, the relief team, comprising 200 sanitation workers, ten sanitation inspectors, and five deputy chief sanitation inspectors, was dispatched in five buses under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao.

The team, equipped with ten jetting machines and specialised equipment, will coordinate directly with the Dahanu Nagar Parishad.

"The dedicated team will undertake extensive cleanup operations, removing flood debris, clearing mud, and carrying out disinfections to prevent waterborne diseases once floodwaters recede," a Solid Waste Management Department spokesperson said.

Heavy monsoon rains have severely impacted the coastal belt of western Dahanu. A key state highway connecting Dahanu, Bordi, Zai, and Umargam in neighbouring Gujarat was washed away up to 60 meters at two locations near Narpad.

Key infrastructure, including diesel pumps, workshop equipment and administrative documents, sustained damage, while six ST buses were rendered non-operational. A private vehicle parked on the premises by an employee was swept away in the floodwaters.

Staff members and residents risked their safety to move several buses to higher ground during the peak of the flooding.

Fire brigade personnel have initiated deep-cleaning operations at the depot premises, where mud had accumulated across passenger waiting halls and seating areas. After remaining completely suspended for two days, bus services from the Dahanu depot are being restored in a phased manner starting Saturday, officials added.

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