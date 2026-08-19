Has GTA 6 gameplay really leaked? Here’s everything we know about the latest footage

New footage that reportedly shows gameplay from the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 has surfaced online, quickly spreading across social media and gaming communities. A website called Cyberleek began publishing videos on August 18 that it claimed were leaked GTA 6 gameplay. (Rockstar Games)

On August 18, a website called Cyberleek began publishing videos that it claimed were leaked GTA 6 gameplay. The site also shared images that the leaker described as the game’s complete map.

Has the GTA 6 gameplay really leaked? Some of the material has already started disappearing from the internet. For instance, one of the alleged map images led to an error page when accessed, while several videos posted on Twitter were removed following a “report by the copyright owner.”

The authenticity of the footage has not been confirmed with absolute certainty. However, some of the clips appear convincing and could potentially be connected to a larger security breach involving GTA 6.

Take-Two Interactive also appears to be pursuing the spread of the material, with several uploads being taken down.

The alleged footage has been widely circulated across Twitter and other online platforms.

What did GTA 6 leaks reveal? One clip reportedly shows Jason inside his home, walking around and playing basketball.

Another features a vehicle crashing into a van on a bright, sunny highway, followed by the occupants getting out and engaging in a fight. The combat shown in that sequence appears to bear similarities to Red Dead Redemption II.

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One of the clips also reportedly features the song “Impact” by SG Lewis, Robyn and Channel Tres playing on the in-game radio before the driver exits the vehicle. The leak has already sparked discussion in YouTube comments and across social media.

AI clips fuel confusion However, not everything being shared as part of the supposed leak is genuine. Several AI-generated videos and images are being presented as authentic GTA 6 material, while some older fake footage and clips from the 2022 Rockstar breach have also resurfaced.

That earlier incident occurred nearly four years ago, when Rockstar Games suffered a major data breach that resulted in extensive gameplay footage from an early development version of GTA 6 being leaked online.

Leaked build raises questions If the newly circulating videos are legitimate, they appear to come from a considerably more advanced build than the footage released during the 2022 breach.

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Still, there is no way to determine exactly when the alleged footage was recorded. It is also possible that the material originated from an unfinished development build that was never intended for public viewing.