Has GTA 6 gameplay really leaked? Here’s everything we know about the latest footage
AI-generated content is being passed off as GTA 6 leaks, while old fake footage and clips from Rockstar’s 2022 breach are also resurfacing online.
New footage that reportedly shows gameplay from the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6 has surfaced online, quickly spreading across social media and gaming communities.
On August 18, a website called Cyberleek began publishing videos that it claimed were leaked GTA 6 gameplay. The site also shared images that the leaker described as the game’s complete map.
Has the GTA 6 gameplay really leaked?
Some of the material has already started disappearing from the internet. For instance, one of the alleged map images led to an error page when accessed, while several videos posted on Twitter were removed following a “report by the copyright owner.”
The authenticity of the footage has not been confirmed with absolute certainty. However, some of the clips appear convincing and could potentially be connected to a larger security breach involving GTA 6.
Take-Two Interactive also appears to be pursuing the spread of the material, with several uploads being taken down.
The alleged footage has been widely circulated across Twitter and other online platforms.
What did GTA 6 leaks reveal?
One clip reportedly shows Jason inside his home, walking around and playing basketball.
Another features a vehicle crashing into a van on a bright, sunny highway, followed by the occupants getting out and engaging in a fight. The combat shown in that sequence appears to bear similarities to Red Dead Redemption II.
Also read | VALORANT 2026 Sage guide: How to play and master the agent; Key tips and tricks explained
One of the clips also reportedly features the song “Impact” by SG Lewis, Robyn and Channel Tres playing on the in-game radio before the driver exits the vehicle. The leak has already sparked discussion in YouTube comments and across social media.
AI clips fuel confusion
However, not everything being shared as part of the supposed leak is genuine. Several AI-generated videos and images are being presented as authentic GTA 6 material, while some older fake footage and clips from the 2022 Rockstar breach have also resurfaced.
That earlier incident occurred nearly four years ago, when Rockstar Games suffered a major data breach that resulted in extensive gameplay footage from an early development version of GTA 6 being leaked online.
Leaked build raises questions
If the newly circulating videos are legitimate, they appear to come from a considerably more advanced build than the footage released during the 2022 breach.
Also read | Call of Duty beta redeem: Step-by-step guide on getting, redeeming and fixing code issues
Still, there is no way to determine exactly when the alleged footage was recorded. It is also possible that the material originated from an unfinished development build that was never intended for public viewing.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More