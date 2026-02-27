Jaggery-Based Holi Sweets: Rava Sheera to Gujiya, Celebrate the Festival of Colours With Healthier Desserts

The joy of Holi often feels connected to sweets that reflect traditional delights. Sending or receiving sweets on Holi has become a ritual to stay close to our loved ones. And after hours of playing Holi, something sweet is a must! That is when carefully selected jaggery-based sweets add a sense of celebration and health to the occasion. jaggery dessert (Freepik)

The tables are filled with sweets, from gujiya to malpua to laddoos. Jaggery has been the base of these sweets, be it the filling of gujiya with chopped dry fruits or the dry mix of main ingredients in laddos.

Jaggery is made from sugarcane juice or palm sap, and is less processed than refined sugar. It also contains some healthy goodness in small amounts of minerals such as iron and potassium. Its rich caramel-like flavour enhances sweets without requiring excessive quantities. Choosing jaggery-based Holi sweets offers a healthy way to enjoy the festive season.

Healthy Holi recipes can include sweets that balance taste and ingredients thoughtfully. Jaggery pairs perfectly with sesame seeds, coconut, peanuts, wheat flour, and milk-based desserts.

Using jaggery instead of refined sugar as a sweetener in festive desserts is a thoughtful choice, as it offers a less processed alternative and creates satisfying treats that feel festive yet lighter than sugar-heavy versions.

5 Jaggery-Based Holi Sweets To Make For Healthier Desserts Jaggery Coconut Laddoo Jaggery coconut laddoo combines grated coconut and melted jaggery into round balls. Coconut adds texture while jaggery provides natural sweetness. These quick sweets are easy to prepare and ideal for festive sharing during Holi celebrations.

Ingredients Fresh grated coconut – 2 cups

Grated jaggery – 1 cup

Cardamom powder – ¼ tsp

Ghee – 1 tsp Instructions Heat a pan on a low flame. Add grated coconut and sauté lightly for 2–3 minutes. Add jaggery and mix until it melts completely. Stir continuously to prevent sticking. Add cardamom powder. Cook until the mixture thickens and leaves the sides of the pan. Turn off the heat and allow it to cool slightly. Grease your hands lightly and shape small round laddoos. Let them set completely before storing in an airtight container. Til Gud Laddoo Til gud laddoo blends roasted sesame seeds with melted jaggery. Sesame seeds provide healthy fats and plant protein, while jaggery binds the mixture naturally. These crunchy laddoos suit festive platters and stay fresh for days.

Ingredients Sesame seeds – 1 cup Grated jaggery – ¾ cup Ghee – 1 tsp Instructions Dry roast sesame seeds until lightly golden. Remove and keep aside. Heat ghee in a pan and add jaggery. Melt on low flame until slightly bubbly. Add roasted sesame seeds and mix quickly. Turn off the heat. Allow the mixture to cool slightly. Shape into small balls while still warm. Let them cool completely before storage. Jaggery Gujiya (Baked Version) Jaggery gujiya keeps the festive favourite lighter by using jaggery instead of refined sugar and baking instead of frying. The filling includes coconut and nuts for added texture.

Ingredients Whole wheat flour – 1 cup

Ghee – 1 tbsp

Water – as needed

Grated coconut – ½ cup

Chopped nuts – ¼ cup

Grated jaggery – ½ cup Instructions Prepare the dough using flour, ghee, and water. Mix coconut, nuts, and jaggery for filling. Roll small discs, place filling in centre, fold and seal edges tightly. Preheat the oven to 180°C. Arrange gujiyas on a baking tray. Bake for 20–25 minutes until golden. Cool before serving. Peanut Jaggery Chikki Peanut jaggery chikki offers crunchy sweetness with protein from peanuts. Jaggery binds roasted peanuts into thin, crisp sheets perfect for festive snacking.

Ingredients Roasted peanuts – 1 cup

Grated jaggery – ¾ cup

Ghee – 1 tsp Instructions Heat ghee in a pan and add jaggery, and melt until slightly thick. Stir continuously, then add roasted peanuts and mix evenly. Quickly spread the mixture onto a greased plate. Flatten with a rolling pin. Let it cool slightly and cut into squares before fully setting. Jaggery Rava Sheera Jaggery rava sheera adds a soft, mildly sweet dessert option for Holi. Semolina and jaggery combine into a rich mixture that pairs well with dry fruits.

Ingredients Semolina – 1 cup

Grated jaggery – ¾ cup

Water – 2 cups

Ghee – 2 tbsp

Cardamom – ¼ tsp Instructions Heat ghee in a pan and roast semolina until aromatic and light golden. In a separate vessel, heat water and dissolve jaggery. Add jaggery water gradually to roasted semolina, stirring continuously to avoid lumps. Cook on low flame until the mixture thickens. Add cardamom. Stir until the ghee releases slightly. Serve warm or at room temperature. FAQs Are jaggery-based sweets healthier than sugar-based ones? Jaggery is less refined and has small amounts of minerals. It is still a form of sugar, but using moderate quantities offers a slightly better nutritional profile compared to refined sugar.

2. Can jaggery sweets be stored for several days?

Yes, dry jaggery sweets like laddoo and chikki can stay fresh for up to a week if stored in airtight containers in a cool place.

3. Is jaggery suitable for children during Holi?

Yes, in controlled portions. Jaggery-based sweets can be included as part of balanced festive eating alongside savoury snacks and fruits.