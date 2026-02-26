Healthy Holi Recipes for a Lighter Celebration with Baked and Air-Fried Snacks

Holi, apart from colours, is a festival that brings the family and friends together along with a scrumptious plate of delicious homemade snacks and sweets. Naturally, everyone remains so busy enjoying themselves that they forget about how much oil and extra calories they are consuming through the fried snacks. hoil snacks (Freepik)

This day is all about celebrating, so why not make this celebration healthy with taste? For years people made fried gujiya and mathri, this year they make a healthier version of the same dishes.

Choosing healthier Holi recipes made with baked and air-fried methods adds in a lighter touch and also keeps the crunch and spice same as the fried ones. Healthier cooking ways keeps the flavors the same without excess grease.

Healthy ingredients like whole wheat flour, besan, semolina, and roasted chana bring fibre, plant protein, and slow-digesting carbohydrates. This helps to prevent sudden energy dips during long hours of celebration. Nuts and seeds also improve nutrient value while adding crunch. Choosing baking or air frying over deep frying keeps excess oil in check, allowing the texture to stay crisp without making the snacks greasy or overly heavy.

Healthy Holi recipes India style can keep the festive spirit lively and balanced. With exchanging and adding some healthy ingredients and methods like baked and air-fried snacks.

Why Do Baked And Air-Fried Snacks Make Healthy Holi Choices? Better for All-Day Celebrations Holi often stretches from morning to evening. Snacks that are lower in oil feel lighter on the stomach and make it easier to enjoy small portions throughout the day without feeling overfilled.

Keeps The Festive Crunch Intact Ovens and air fryers circulate hot air evenly, creating crisp layers and golden edges. The texture remains satisfying, allowing favorites like mathri and namak pare to stay crunchy without deep frying.

Helps Manage Oil Consumption Festival platters usually include multiple fried items. Baking and air frying reduce added fat, helping balance overall intake while still keeping the snack table appealing and flavorful.

Pairs Well With Balanced Ingredients Baked snacks often use whole wheat flour, semolina, besan, or roasted chana. These ingredients add fibre and plant protein, making the snack platter slightly more nutrient-dense.

Easy To Prepare In Large Batches Air fryers and ovens allow even cooking in batches with minimal supervision. This makes festive preparation more efficient while keeping the snacks consistent in texture and taste.

5 Healthy Holi Recipes For A Lighter Celebration With Baked And Air-Fried Snacks Baked Moong Dal Kachori Baked moong dal kachori is made with spiced lentil filling. Moong dal adds protein and fibre, while baking keeps the outer layer crisp and golden. This version feels lighter yet retains the bold taste expected during Holi gatherings and snack platters.

Ingredients 1 cup whole wheat flour

1 tbsp oil

½ tsp salt

Water as needed

½ cup yellow moong dal (soaked)

½ tsp fennel powder

¼ tsp red chilli powder Instructions Grind soaked moong dal coarsely. Dry roast in a pan with fennel and chilli until slightly dry. Prepare dough with flour, oil, salt, and water. Rest 10 minutes. Divide dough, fill with dal mixture, seal and shape. Place on a baking tray and bake at 180°C for 22–25 minutes until golden brown. Cool before serving. Air-Fried Masala Corn Bites Air-fried masala corn bites add a crunchy and colorful element to Holi snack bowls. Sweet corn naturally contains fibre and pairs well with Indian spices. Air frying reduces oil while keeping the outer layer crisp and flavorful.

Ingredients 2 cups sweet corn kernels

3 tbsp besan

2 tbsp rice flour

¼ tsp red chilli powder

Salt to taste

1 tsp oil Instructions Mix corn with besan, rice flour, salt, chilli powder, and oil. Toss well to coat evenly and preheat the air fryer to 180°C. Spread corn in a single layer. Air fry for 12–15 minutes, shaking halfway. Baked Spinach Sev Baked spinach sev adds the goodness of green to festive snacking. Besan and spinach puree combine to create a crunchy snack rich in plant protein. Baking keeps it light while maintaining the familiar thin, crispy texture.

Ingredients 1 cup besan

¼ cup spinach puree

¼ tsp turmeric

½ tsp salt

1 tbsp oil Instructions Mix besan, turmeric, salt, spinach puree, and oil to form soft dough. Use a sev maker to press thin strands onto the baking tray. Bake at 180°C for 15–18 minutes until crisp. Cool completely and store airtight. Air-Fried Sweet Potato Chips Air-fried sweet potato chips offer a naturally sweet and crisp alternative to fried snacks. Rich in fibre and vitamins, sweet potatoes add color to Holi platters while staying lighter through air frying.

Ingredients 2 cups sweet potatoes (thinly sliced)

1 tsp olive oil

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper Instructions Toss sliced sweet potatoes with oil, salt, and pepper. Preheat the air fryer to 180°C. Arrange slices in a single layer. Air fry for 10–12 minutes until crisp, flipping halfway. Cool slightly before serving. Baked Oats Shakarpara Baked oats shakarpara gives a festive favourite a healthier base. Oats flour adds fibre while baking reduces oil usage. These crisp bites stay lightly sweet and perfect for sharing during Holi gatherings.

Ingredients 1 cup oats flour

½ cup whole wheat flour

2 tbsp powdered jaggery

1 tbsp oil

Water as needed Instructions Mix oats flour, wheat flour, jaggery, and oil. Add water to form stiff dough. Roll and cut into small squares. Place on a baking tray. Bake at 180°C for 18–22 minutes until crisp and golden. Cool before storing. FAQs Do baked Holi snacks stay crispy like fried ones? Yes, proper baking temperature and cooling completely before storage help maintain crunch. Storing in airtight containers prevents moisture absorption and keeps texture crisp for several days.

2. Can healthy Holi recipes India style still taste festive?

Spices, nuts, and careful seasoning preserve authentic flavor. Baking and air frying change the cooking method, not the core taste profile of the snack.

3. Are baked and air-fried snacks suitable for kids during Holi?

Yes, reduced oil makes them lighter and easier to digest. Portion control and balanced seasoning keep them suitable for children enjoying the celebrations.